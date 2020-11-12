‘I Almost Blasted You Man’: Bills Safety Responds to Social Media Criticism

A conversation broke out on Twitter on Tuesday, comparing Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer to Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams, who is considered one of the best safeties in the league.

It started with Buffalo Bills sideline reporter Sal Capaccio sharing a quick screengrab of the stat comparison between the two safeties dating back to 2017.

In six more games than Adams, Poyer has a slight advantage in a few categories, including total tackles and interceptions, where he has 10 more than Adams. But Adams loads up the stat sheet when it comes to QB hits, tackles for a loss, sacks, and forced fumbles, as he should.

But the conversation ended when Thad Brown from RochesterFirst.com quote tweeted the screenshot and simply said while Poyer is having a great year, Adams is simply a better safety.

Jordan Poyer is a very good safety having a superb year.

Jamal Adams is better. https://t.co/jcyxHEGAly — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) November 10, 2020

Although Poyer didn’t respond via social media he did respond to Brown during his media availability on Thursday.

“Thad man, I almost blasted you on Twitter yesterday man, but I had to keep it to myself man, I was a little upset,” Poyer said. “I’m gonna keep it in house, but I was a little upset after you said that. You did give me some fire though.”

Despite having the 7th most tackles in the NFL this season, Poyer has been responding to criticism like that his whole life. During his back and forth with Brown on Thursday, Poyer even revealed that it’s something that’s driven him his whole life.

“I’ve always seen myself as the underdog,” Poyer said. “People have always looked at me and told me I was too small, too this or too that. But right now at this point in my career, I believe that I’m one of the best safeties in the national football league. It’s stuff like that (Brown’s tweet) that continues to drive me because it’s been driving me my whole life.”

Midseason All-Pro Honors

Jordan Poyer has been in the league since being drafted in the 7th round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. He played three games for Philly before he was cut and acquired off waivers by the Browns.

Poyer went on to play four years in Cleveland, where he only started 10 games before joining Buffalo in 2016. Ever since then, Poyer has taken off. He’s tallied 12 interceptions, 381 tackles, and seven sacks. He’s been one of the best safeties in the league, statistically and has yet to receive a Pro Bowl nod.

But, Poyer was named to Bleacher Report’s All-Pro midseason honors after tallying 69 total tackles and two sacks this season. He’s also forced a fumble and picked off a key pass against Seattle on Sunday.

Although the lack of honors has always motivated him, Poyer’s confidence has never wavered either.

“I walk out onto that field with no fear of anybody,” Poyer said. “I walk out onto the field and feel like I’m the best player on the football field each and every Sunday and that’s always been my attitude.”

Career Year

In his 8th year in the NFL, Poyer is starting to play some of his best football. He’s finished with over 100-plus tackles the last two seasons and is on track to top his career-high tackle count of 107 from last year. He’s also picked off one pass, deflected two passes and has also forced a fumble.

There’s been consistent production from Poyer since he joined the Bills with fellow safety Micah Hyde in 2017 and they are quickly becoming one of the best, and underrated, safety tandems in the league.

