‘I Like Their Game’: Stefon Diggs Believes Denver Broncos Receiving Corps is Going to Be Special

Stefon Diggs knows a thing or two about special wide receiving corps, he’s currently a part of one of the best ones in the NFL right now.

But the former fifth-round pick out of Maryland also believes that the Denver Broncos could have a pretty special receiving corps as well.

Denver’s top three receivers, Tim Patrick, Jerry Jeudy, and KJ Hamler have combined for 1,656 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns this season. Tight end Noah Fant has also caught 44 passes for 492 yards and two touchdowns. Together, they’ve provided second-year running back Drew Lock with a lot of viable options in the passing game.

Patrick is 27, Fant is 23, and Hamler and Jeudy are both 21 years old and in their first NFL season. So, with the potential that both rookies have, along with the Courtland Sutton returning to the fold next year, Diggs said the Broncos could have something special in the years to come.

“I don’t want to reach when I say this but they (Jeudy and Hamler) will be a damn good duo and Courtland Sutton, he’s been out, but that would make them a three-headed monster,” Diggs said during a video conference call on Wednesday. “They have another kid, 81 (Patrick), he can ball as well. So they have a nice little receiving corps over there that can get open. They are quick, they are fast and they know how to run routes. I wish them a lot of success, I like their game.”

Sutton was placed on the injured reserve list back in September after tearing his ACL, but the Broncos haven’t missed too much of a beat since. Patrick has scored three touchdowns in the past two games and has three games with over 100 receiving yards this season. Jeudy has been just as good as the two receivers are separated by seven yards heading into Saturday’s contest with the Bills.

The former Alabama receiver has 636 receiving yards but hasn’t caught a touchdown since Denver’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 8, which was also his only game with over 100 receiving yards.

Hamler has caught on as of late and scored twice against the Carolina Panthers this past weekend on two catches for 86 yards, which was hands down his best game of the season.

Diggs said he knows both Hamler and Jeudy and has watched them on tape. He believes with time, as they become more accustomed to the NFL and their quarterback, they’ll take a big step forward in year two.

“I’ve watched them and then I’ve watched them on tape and I believe they are going to be damn good, especially in these coming years,” Diggs said. “This is their first year and they are having some success. But the more they get comfortable with their quarterback and the more time they put in, and I know they’ll work extremely hard in the offseason, you give them some time they’ll make another jump and move in the right direction.”

Diggs’ brother, Trevon, a rookie cornerback with the Dallas Cowboys, played with Jeudy at Alabama last season before they were both drafted this past season.

Follow the Heavy on Bills Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Setting a Buffalo Bills Single-Season Record

Diggs is having one of the best seasons of his NFL career and he could make it even better on Saturday in Denver.

Heading into their matchup, Diggs leads the league in NFL with 100 receptions and is third in receiving yards with 1,167 yards, a career-high. Diggs is also on the verge of eclipsing Eric Moulds’ single-season franchise record of 100 receptions. Diggs just needs one catch to pass Moulds and write his name in Buffalo’s record for the first time.

While he’s on the verge of passing Moulds for receptions in a year, Diggs could also pass the Hall of Famer’s single-season record of receiving yards as well. He needs just 201 yards to pass Moulds’ record of 1,368 yards.

Josh Allen Has Spread the Ball Around

While Diggs is close to passing Moulds in yards and catches, he isn’t anywhere close to passing Buffalo’s single-season touchdown record because Allen has been spreading the ball around all over the place.

The Bills currently lead the lead with 12 different players catching a touchdown pass and the NFL record is 13. Diggs has five touchdowns this season. Wide Receiver Andre Roberts and running back Devin Singletary are the only two Bills player who have caught passes but haven’t scored.

READ NEXT