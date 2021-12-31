Bills OL Provides Major Update on Injury in Emotional IG Post

The Buffalo Bills win over the New England Patriots in Week 16 was epic, however, it did come at a price. Just minutes into the second quarter on Sunday, December 26, Bills’ guard Ike Boettger suddenly went down with a non-contact injury.

The 27-year-old lineman was pushed backward while trying to block Patriots defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale. After Ekuale ditched Boettger to tackle Bills running back Devin Singletary, the guard tried to walk forward before he started hopping on his right foot and falling to the ground.

Quarterback Josh Allen immediately ran to his offensive lineman’s side as the medical staff came onto the field, and carted him off toward the locker room at Gillette Stadium.

Here's the play where #Bills Ike Boettger suffers a left leg injury. Broadcast said Achilles & that he was ruled out of the game. Usually, not a good sign & mechanism seen in the video, stepping back suddenly leading to an eccentric contraction supports the report. pic.twitter.com/MpcREN4pmW — Banged Up Bills (@BangedUpBills) December 26, 2021

On Monday, December 27, Boettger’s MRI results revealed Boettger tore his left Achilles tendon, an injury that meant his season was over. On Friday, December 31, Boettger revealed another major update on his status in an emotional Instagram post that his surgery was a success:

I’m going to miss partying with my boys this Sunday but Achilles rehab #2 is underway. Surgery went well and the Lord always has a plan whether I like it or not. Thank you for all of the texts/calls/messages over the last few days. I appreciate every single one of them. I have the best support system ever starting with my beautiful wife @katieboettger and I can’t wait to get back on the saddle this fall.

This is the second time in Boettger’s football career that he’s suffered a ruptured Achilles. Recovery following surgery takes roughly six to nine months, according to The Stone Clinic. During Boettger’s redshirt senior year at Iowa, he tore his right Achilles in Week 2 of the 2017 season, per SB Nation.

Filling in for Boettger, Buffalo signed offensive lineman Bobby Hart to the active roster from the practice squad, per Bills Wire.

Josh Allen & Numerous Bills’ Teammates Shared Moving Messages on Boettger’s IG Post

It’s heartbreaking for a player’s season to abruptly come to an end with an injury, and Boettger’s teammates filled his comments section with moving messages of support.

Allen simply wrote, “Love you brother,” while Bills tight end Dawson Know commented, “Love you stally!” Cody Ford added, “Get well ikerrrr!” while Dion Dawkins posted a trio of praying hands emojis.

Spencer Brown reposted Boettger’s photo on his Instagram stories, adding a personal message of his own. “An absolute warrior and incredible friend, love ya boss.”

The Bills Are Preparing to Face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17

While Boettger won’t be suiting up, he’ll be cheering his teammates on as they take on the Atlanta Falcons at Highmark Stadium in Week 17. Thankfully, the Bills roster has remained mostly healthy when it comes to injuries this season.

Head coach Sean McDermott announced on WGR 550 that only two players remain questionable to play on Sunday, January 2: Defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle) and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (knee). Everyone else, as of Friday, is good to go.

Sean McDermott says he’s not sure if Emmanuel Sanders had setback or if he’s just still dealing with knee issue and fighting through. Sanders went from limited to DNP Thursday and is questionable Sunday.#Bills — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) December 31, 2021

