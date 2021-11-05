3 Bills Starters Ruled Out in Week 9, Injury List Keeps Growing

The Buffalo Bills have been applauded for having such a depth of talent at numerous positions, an accolade that will be put to the test in Week 9 when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars.

While the Bills are largely expected to win, they are 14-point favorites heading into Sunday’s matchup, Buffalo’s injury report on Friday shows that at least three players from their starting lineup will not play.

Dawson Knox, who underwent surgery for a broken hand following the Bills’ Monday Night Football loss to the Tennessee Titans, will remain out for a second consecutive week. It seems head coach Sean McDermott is being extra cautious with Knox’s return, making sure his starting tight end, who’s become one of quarterback Josh Allen’s top targets this season, is fully healed before getting back on the field.

#Bills TE Dawson Knox continues to recover from a broken hand he had surgery on. He did not practice once again today but seeing him catch a few passes while working with trainers is a good sign. pic.twitter.com/Y9Co4WllPs — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) November 4, 2021

Offensive lineman Jon Feliciano was also ruled out for Sunday’s game. The left guard suffered a calf strain during the team’s Week 8 win against the Miami Dolphins.

Lastly, rookie offensive tackle Spencer Brown will miss his second straight game due to a back injury.

Cole Beasley & Jordan Poyer are ‘Questionable’ for Sunday

Beasley & Poyer questionable for Sunday. Brown, Knox out for 2nd game. Feliciano out as well. #Bills pic.twitter.com/Sd0rwZUcKG — Chris Brown (@ChrisBrownBills) November 5, 2021

While the Bills’ offensive line may be a little shaky without two of their starters, other key members of offense and defense may also be ruled out when the team travels to Jacksonville this weekend.

Safety Jordan Poyer was a non-participant on Friday due to a shoulder injury suffered in practice on Wednesday. If he’s held out from practice again on Saturday, it’s expected that Jaquan Johnson will start in his place, according to Buffalo Rumblings.

Wide receiver Cole Beasley was unable to practice on both Thursday and Friday due to a rib injury suffered during the Bills win against the Dolphins last week and remains questionable for Sunday’s game. However, McDermott is “pretty optimistic” he’ll be able to play, per Bills reporter Jon Scott.

Bills Starters Have Confidence in Their Backup Players

With Spencer Brown and Jon Feliciano already ruled out for Sunday, Cody Ford's in line to return to the #Bills starting line-up. Dion Dawkins once again providing insight on how Ford's handled things, especially this week with another opportunity to see the field. pic.twitter.com/8PTY67lxbA — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) November 5, 2021

With both Feliciano and Brown rule out, all signs point to guard Cody Ford, who was benched earlier in the season, to return to action. Teammate Dion Dawkins believes Ford will be able to step up to the plate.

“He’s a go-getter,” Dawkins said. “Sometimes a dog falls offbeat, but a dog always has the certain hunger and Cody has been showing it week in and week out. He’s been dialed in and ready for his opportunity to get back out there.”

As for the team’s back up tight end, Bills’ star wide receiver Stefon Diggs said “he has 100% confidence in Tommy Sweeney,” per Bills reporter Maddy Glab.

Prior to the trade deadline, there were reports of the Bills possibly bringing in another tight end to fill in for an injured Knox, but it appears McDermott is willing to keep leaning on Sweeney or Kahale Warring, the latter of whom could once again be pulled up from the practice squad to play on Sunday.

