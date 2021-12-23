Bills Injury Report Delivers Good News & Bad News for Week 16

The Buffalo Bills are just days away from the most important game of their regular season, a matchup up against the New England Patriots that will decide the winner of the AFC East, providing a stamped fast pass to the playoffs.

Like nearly every other team in the NFL, the Bills have struggled with injuries and an ever-growing list of players getting placed on the ominous Reserve/COVID-19 list. With just three days before the Bills Week 16 matchup against the Patriots, the team’s official injury report offered a mix of both good news and bad news.

Let’s start with the good news. Quarterback Josh Allen appears to have completely recovered from his foot sprain suffered during the Bills loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14 and was a full participant in practice on Thursday.

Another exciting development from Thursday’s practice, Emmanual Sanders looks ready to return in Week 16. Pro Bowl selection wide receiver Stefon Diggs told the media that he expects Sanders to play on Sunday against the Patriots, per 13WHAM’s Dan Fetes.

A few videos of Emmanuel Sanders at Bills practice today. He missed last week’s game and was limited yesterday (first video is all the WRs with Sanders 3rd in the drill): pic.twitter.com/WdQadhz4Yv — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) December 23, 2021

Lastly, linebacker Tyrel Dodson was cleared to return on Thursday, after spending last week on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Dodson, who’s become one of the Bills’ key players, participating in 223 special teams snaps, and recorded 15 tackles in the past 13 games over 78 snaps on defense, as reported by NBC Sports.

The 23-year-old revealed on Twitter that he was vaccinated, and his early return is great news for the Bills defensive line.

4 Starters Remain Out Due to Protocols, 2 Key Players Were Unexpected Scratches

Looking promising for a Sanders return with him participating fully in practice today. Hyde still limited. Lewis & Lotulelei new adds to injury report. #Bills pic.twitter.com/x6kS5tcKfZ — Chris Brown (@ChrisBrownBills) December 23, 2021

As for the bad news, the Bills still have four starters on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, guard Jon Feliciano, defensive end A.J. Epenesa, left tackle Dion Dawkins, and wide receiver Cole Beasley, the latter of whom is not vaccinated and will not be able to return to play on Sunday.

Defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, however, was an unexpected scratch from practice on Thursday. He did not play due to personal reasons, but no other details have been revealed on his status for Week 16.

The other surprising player ruled out from practice was cornerback Cam Lewis, who did not play due to an illness.

Allen Says to Expect a ‘Dog Fight’ Between the Bills & Patriots on Sunday

Allen, who’s thankfully healthy, is fired up and ready to fight for a win against the Patriots, a team that defeated the Bills 14-10 in Week 13.

“My college coach used to say. ‘There’s two dogs and only one piece of meat,’ It’s gonna be a dogfight,” ” Allen said, per WROC-TV reporter Thad Brown.

There’s no beating around the bush that Sunday is a must-win game for the Bills, and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is urging his players to fuel up from the pressure.

“It’s the competition you’re looking for,” Daboll said, pew Bills Wire. “That’s (why) December football games are what they are. High competition level, usually some type of stakes at it. It’ll be an important week.”

