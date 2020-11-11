INJURY UPDATES: Bills Reveal Concerning Injury Update on Tre’Davious White

The Buffalo Bills have had their fair share of injuries this season and head coach Sean McDermott confirmed some more bad news on Wednesday.

During his media availability, McDermott confirmed Tre’Davious White would miss practice on Wednesday due to the ankle injury he suffered during Sunday’s matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

McDermott also confirmed that center Mitch Morse would return to the practice field today after he cleared the concussion protocol. Morse had suffered a concussion on Buffalo’s first offensive drive against the New England Patriots two weeks ago.

The fourth-year head coach also said Cody Ford won’t practice on Wednesday after suffering an ankle injury against the Seattle Seahawks. After not playing in recent weeks, Josh Norman also returned to the practice field as he looks to get back in the fold for a matchup with a tough Arizona Cardinals offense.

The Arizona Cardinals have been pretty explosive offensively this season with dual-threat quarterback and former No. 1 pick Kyler Murray settling in during his second season. He’s thrown for 2,130 yards and 16 touchdowns this season, but he’s also the NFL’s 8th leading rusher with 543 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 67.9 yards per game.

With receivers like Deandre Hopkins, Larry Fitzgerald, and Christian Kirk on the opposite sideline, having a fully healthy secondary on Sunday will be crucial for the Bills.

Fully Healthy Secondary

The Bills have been waiting for their full secondary to play together this season but with Tre’Davious White missing practice on Wednesday that may not seem likely once again.

Levi Wallace returned to the fold in recent weeks after an early-season injury and Josh Norman has only played in three games this season as well.

White missed the Tennessee Titans game with a back injury but has played in eight of Buffalo’s nine games this season while recording 515 defensive snaps. He also recorded his first interception of the season on Sunday and tied his season-high in tackles with eight.

A Veteran in the Middle

Since joining the Buffalo Bills last season, Morse has been a veteran voice in the middle of the offensive line and having the former Mizzou Tiger line up alongside Jon Feliciano is when the Bills running game operates at its optimal level.

Although Morse missed most of the Patriots game, the Bills still had their best running game of the season as Feliciano returned to the line after missing the beginning of the season with a pectoral injury. Running backs Devin Singletary and Zack Moss both rushed for over 80 yards and Moss tallied his first two NFL rushing touchdowns.

It’s unclear whether or not Morse will play on Sunday as the Bills make a cross-country trip to Arizona. But, having him back in the starting lineup will be big for the Bills as they look to continue to establish their multidimensional offense with both a solid run and pass game.

Last week was the first start that Morse has missed during his time in Buffalo, where he’s only committed seven penalties in two seasons.

Out Again

Although it isn’t official whether or not he’ll make the trip this weekend, a missed practice on Wednesday is a cause for concern for Cody Ford.

The second-year offensive linemen missed time earlier this year with a knee injury he suffered during the Kansas City Chiefs game. He returned for this first time this past Sunday but only played 14 offensive snaps before suffering the ankle injury.

