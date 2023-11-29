Insider Predicts Bills Land $75M Running Back in Offseason Trade

The Buffalo Bills made some upgrades to their running game last offseason, adding veterans Latavius Murray and Damien Harris while handing a lead role to talented second-year back James Cook.

One insider believes the Bills will take an even bigger swing in 2024, trading for five-time Pro Bowler Alvin Kamara to add more versatility. Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay made some early predictions of where the top running backs will land, speculating that the Bills could trade for the 28-year-old — for a high price.

Bills Take Swing at $75M Back Kay noted that Kamara is locked into a five-year, $75-million contract with the New Orleans Saints that is set to keep him there through the 2025 season. But Kamara has been the subject of trade rumors over the last few seasons, and Kay predicts that this will be the year the Saints finally pull the trigger on a deal. Though Kamara has reached a ripe age for a running back, Kay speculated that it would still cost a lot for the Bills to land him. “While the Saints won’t get a massive return for a 28-year-old running back who relies on his speed to dice up defenses, Kamara could still return a decent haul of draft capital,” Kay predicted. “He’s not been a major force on the ground—putting up 457 yards and two touchdowns on 119 totes across eight games this year—but he’s still a dangerous pass-catcher, securing 54 catches on 61 targets for 355 yards and a score since returning from a three-game suspension in Week 4.” True or False? ✍️ If he retired today, Alvin Kamara would be a Hall of Famer. pic.twitter.com/f9UWJLrdtT — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) November 27, 2023 Kay added that Kamara would be a good fit for the Bills, who have fallen to 6-6 this season but are seen as perennial contenders that could be a few tweaks away from a Super Bowl run.