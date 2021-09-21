Bills’ Top-Rated Rookie OL Ditches Team to Sign With Eagles

Last week, the Buffalo Bills once again added protection to practice team guard Jack Anderson, who they drafted in the 7th round of the 2021 NFL draft. Adding protection meant he couldn’t be signed away by other teams until after Week 2’s game.

However, protections are not permanent, and there’s a small window each week for outside opportunities to arise. No players are protected on Monday or on Tuesday before the deadline, so practice squad players still have opportunities to sign elsewhere, even with the protected spots.

Now, the Texas Tech alum is gone. On September 21, Anderson’s agent, Ken Sarnoff, announced the news on Twitter that his client was leaving the Bills practice squad to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles.

It’s difficult not to feel like this is a major loss for the Bills, as their offensive line continues to have obvious struggles. Despite being the franchise’s seventh-round pick, Pro Football Focus rated Anderson as the Bills’ top-rated rookie during preseason. However, Buffalo never activated Anderson to their main roster, and with the Eagles, he’s set to start on their 53-man roster.

Anderson was likely picked up to fill in for the Eagles’ injured right guard, Brandon Brooks, who suffered a pectoral injury against the San Francisco 49ers. While head coach Nick Sirianni said Brooks was heading toward injured reserve, he’s expected to return before the season ends, per NBC Sports.

The Frisco, Texas native should feel at home in his first game with the Eagles. In Week 3, Philadelphia heads to Texas to face NFC East division rival, the Dallas Cowboys, on Monday Night Football.

Anderson Worked at Getting Comfortable in Multiple Positions to Earn a Starting Spot

Anderson, 22, who’s 6-foot-4 and 314 pounds, made it clear he’s ready to step in whenever the team needs him. “It’s definitely something I pride myself on, being competitive and going out there and preparing myself like I’m the starter,” Anderson said during rookie minicamp. “That’s something I’m excited about, the opportunity of just going out there and earning my spot.” The Texas Tech alum was also encouraged by offensive line coach Bobby Johnson to get comfortable in multiple positions.

“That’s something that he really stresses; we only travel X amount of people, and you’ve got to be able to play all three inside,” Anderson continued. “So that’s something I’m really focusing on, getting comfortable at center and at left guard. I feel real good at right guard,” the latter of which was his starting position in college.

While at Texas Tech, Anderson started all 38 games he played with the Red Raiders, as reported by PhiladelphiaEagles.com. Last year, Anderson was named team captain, earned first-team All-Big 12 honors, and two-time first-team All-Big 12 Academic selection.

Bills Take on the Washington Football Team in Week 3

While Anderson moves forward with the Eagles, the Bills will look to keep the momentum going as they take on Philadelphia’s other NFC East rival, the Washington Football Team. While Buffalo is predicted to win, they have an 8.5 point favorite in the game, it may turn out to be closer matchup than expected.

Washington will lean on backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke to lead the offensive while former Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is out injured.

