NFL Twitter Rooting for Bills to Spite Chiefs QB’s ‘Obnoxious’ Brother

The Buffalo Bills will once again face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC playoffs and NFL fans are discussing on Twitter which franchise they want to see win the revenge rematch on Sunday, January 23.

Last year, the Chiefs defeated the Bills at Arrowhead Stadium by a score of 38-24. In Week 5 earlier this season, Buffalo crushed Kansas City 38-20, during which quarterback Josh Allen famously leaped over Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Snee to secure a first down.

While quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs head into Sunday’s game favored by 2.5 points, per CBS Sports, the fact that his younger brother Jackson Mahomes will be in attendance appears to be pushing undecided fans toward cheering for the Bills.

“Jackson Mahomes is one of the most annoying people,” one woman tweeted. “Like he’s obnoxious for no reason.”

Yeah but Bills don’t have a Jackson Mahomes FOH — Liz (@LizInFallsCity) January 18, 2022

i wanna see Bills Fans do this to Jackson Mahomes pic.twitter.com/3gCLWAbslO — 𝕊𝕋𝔸𝕄𝕄𝔼ℝ𓅓🇨🇦 (@CommandrsJordan) October 11, 2021

I really hope KC and their fans have so much fun tonight, because Kelce can take his dougie celly and Jackson Mahomes can take his crap Tik Toks and shove it next week. Go Bills babyyyyy — CHEL sea (@chelsthellama) January 17, 2022

One Patriots fan tweeted, “I’m sick of the chiefs ‘dynasty’ talk and would love to see them lose. I hate Jackson Mahomes more than anyone on the Bills. I love Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs. I’m rooting for Buffalo. Don’t see how it’s petty.”

When the bills beat KC this weekend, I want @jacksonmahomes to promise he’ll remove himself from Tik Tok forever — Maddy Stavish (@maddy_stavish) January 19, 2022

The Bills didn’t draft Mahomes because they saw Jackson dancing at the combine — Garrett (@GarrettHoyler) January 19, 2022

“America will be rooting for the Bills on Sunday based purely on the existence of Jackson Mahomes alone,” one fan tweeted.





During last year’s Super Bowl, fans used Jackson Mahomes as an excuse to cheer for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “I have rooted against Tom Brady for nearly all my life,” one man tweeted. “And now how the tables have turned. I’m rooting for Tom to take down the Chiefs and most importantly avoid another Jackson Mahomes obnoxious tik tok. Go. Tom. Go.”

Why Is There So Much Aggression Toward Jackson Mahomes?

For those wondering why the Chiefs’ franchise star’s little brother is the focus of such ire, one of those reasons stems from Jackson Mahomes’ incident with a local bar in Kansas City. In December, the 21-year-old social media influencer was publicly slammed for trying to “crush” the business after the SOT Social wasn’t able to accommodate his large group. In the end, both Jackson and the bar deleted their beefing posts and called a truce.

Jackson Mahomes, who’s garnered 997,500 followers on TikTok, was also reprimanded on social media after he poured water on a taunting Baltimore Ravens fan on September 20.

Mahomes spoke out following the incident. “Obviously it’s something that we don’t want to necessarily do,” the quarterback said. “There was things said to him, and Brittany [Patrick Mahomes’ fiancé], that you don’t see kind of on the clip.”

“He takes a lot and he’s usually pretty good at it, and he’ll learn from it and just try to stay away from those people as best he can.”

When Jackson Mahomes snapped a photo of himself wearing a Chicago Bulls shirt on the sidelines and posted it on Instagram after Kansas City lost, even Chiefs voiced their irritation.

“Why would you post this like 4 hours after your brother’s team loses?” another person commented, while another Chiefs fan wrote, “He has done many disrespectful things aka why so many videos have been posted then deleted. He has a worse than good reputation due to what he has done. And again, if you gonna use your brother as a platform support him and his team especially if you on the sidelines.”

Jackson Mahomes Dancing on Sean Taylor’s Memorial Went Viral for All Wrong Reasons

For me to even acknowledge Jackson Mahomes he must've done something irredeemably stupid like dancing on the memorial of a beloved player who died prematurely while his family was in attendance on the day they retired his number. I need apologies stat & not just from him. pic.twitter.com/Hw8b2RBVWX — Reese Waters (@reesewaters) October 18, 2021

Jackson Mahomes found himself in hot water after he did a TikTok dance on Sean Taylor’s memorial on October 17 at FedEx Field in Week 6. Taylor, a former safety for Washington, was tragically killed in 2007 during an attempted burglary of his home. He died at age 24.

Later that evening, Jackson Mahomes issued an apology on social media.

“I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field,” he tweeted. “We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family.”

