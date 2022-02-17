NFL Rumors: Bills Could Steal Arizona Cardinals’ 2-Time Pro Bowl RB

The Buffalo Bills have a lot of difficult roster decisions to make heading into the 2022 NFL season, however, sentimentality falls to the wayside when looking at what the team needs in order to remain a contender — a star running back.

If the Bills can create cap space to sign Arizona Cardinals free agent James Conner, it would relieve quarterback Josh Allen from constantly running the ball himself. While Allen is a solid dual-threat quarterback, continuously putting the team’s $258 million man in a position of getting tackled is playing with fire.

While Devin Singletary emerged as the Bills No. 1 back, Allen made up the bulk of the team’s rushing yards, relegating Zack Moss and Matt Breida to each becoming healthy scratches for several games throughout the season.

JAMES CONNER HAT TRICK pic.twitter.com/Wx6IrjGe2P — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 7, 2021

Signing Conner, who rushed for 752 yards and 15 touchdowns this past season, would give the Bills’ offense a serious boost. General manager Brandon Beane said during his end-of-year presser, “I’m always looking for speed. Size, speed, those are prototype things we’re looking for at whatever position it is,” and Conner is one explosive, fast running back.

CBS Sports Patrik Walker listed Conner as the No. 13 top free agent going into the 2022 NFL season. “Conner is an end zone machine nearly any team would do well toa dd to their roster,” Walker wrote.

James Conner takes it in for 6. pic.twitter.com/q61xRcejlu — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) January 18, 2022

Plus, at age 26, Conner would be a worthy investment for the Bills. While the two-time Pro Bowler won’t come cheap, his calculated market value sits at $5.9 million a year, per Sportrac.com, Buffalo could create space by releasing a few veteran players such as Cole Beasley ($6 million), Mitch Morse ($7.5 million) or guard Daryl Williams ($5.3 million), per the projected savings reported by Pro Football Network, and Star Lotuelelei ($4.5 million).

The Drama With Cardinals QB Kyler Murray May Push Conner to Sign Elsewhere

Arizona got the deal of the decade signing Conner to a one-year, $1.75 million contract last year. Selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Conner was ready for a change of scenery in 2021, and chose the Cardinals because “my options were limited,” he told AZ Central in late November.

At the time, the Cardinals were 9-2 and heading into their bye week. “Man, I want to win a Super Bowl here,” Conner said. “I love the weather and everything this team has going and my teammates out here and the coaching staff. I don’t see why not, why I wouldn’t want to be here. We have all the resources and everything we need to be successful.”

Arizona went on to lose five of their next six games, followed by a quick exit from playoffs after getting defeated by the Los Angeles Rams 34-11. A lot has changed since Conner professed his love for the Cardinals, and the very public rift between quarterback Kyler Murray and the team leaves a lot to be desired.

.@stephenasmith GOES OFF on the Arizona Cardinals for their handling of recent drama with Kyler Murray. pic.twitter.com/AMwJH26ELd — First Take (@FirstTake) February 14, 2022

While Conner tweeted on February 13, “Super Bowl in AZ next year,” that message ring true no matter which team he’s playing for. Next year, Super Bowl LVII is set to take place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Conner Said Earlier This Month That He’s ‘Excited to See What’s Next’

Free agency, K1, and wrapping up the season.@JamesConner_ met with @DaniSureck to chat at the Pro Bowl on this special edition of #SidelineExchange. pic.twitter.com/eS5OVqiQs5 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) February 4, 2022

While participating in the 2022 Pro Bowl, Conner said he still had a lot of for the Cardinals but was singing a slightly different tune when it came to free agency. While the running back told AZ Central in November that “I wouldn’t want to be nowhere else right now,” it seems Conner is now open to mulling his options.

On February 3, Conner told reporter Dani Surek, “With the opportunity they gave me and the relationships I’ve built (in Arizona), I would love to continue out there. But I’m a free agent, so I’m excited to see what’s next. I’m a man of faith, so I know it will all work out for me.”

Like Buffalo, Arizona is pressed up against that salary cap heading into the 2022 NFL season and will have some tough decisions to make with a slew of their top offensive players becoming free agents. In addition to Conner, Chase Edmonds, Christian Kirk, A.J. Green, Zach Ertz, and Maxx Williams, will all be hitting the open market, per NFL.com.

