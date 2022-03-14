Bills Interested in Signing 5-Time Pro Bowl WR Jarvis Landry: NFL Insider

The Cleveland Browns made the decision to release wide receiver Jarvis Landry on Monday, March 14, just days after trading for Amari Cooper from the Dallas Cowboys, and according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the Buffalo Bills are interested in scooping up the five-time Pro Bowl receiver.

Rapoport tweeted that the Bills will have competition to land Jarvis, 29, from none other than their biggest AFC rival, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Numerous other reporters named the Bills as the team to “watch” in landing Landry, including Armando Salguero of Outkick who tweeted, “The #Browns have released WR Jarvis Landry. Watch the Buffalo Bills. Watch the Buffalo Bills. Watch the Buffalo Bills.

Before the Browns officially released Landry, he was given permission to seek a trade following the trade for Cooper. By releasing him, Cleveland cleared up approximately $15 million up cap space, per Spotrac.com.

Bills WR Stefon Diggs Endorsed Landry on Twitter as a ‘Real Dog’

While the 2021 NFL season was the worst for Landry, hitting career lows in receptions (53), yards (570), and touchdowns (two), his numbers were marred by a knee injury suffered in September while playing against the Houston Texans, which chased the LSU alum to miss five games.

The veteran receiver has racked up 688 catches thought his career, and following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, the former second-round pick from the 2015 NFL Draft sent out a tweet that caught the attention of the Bills’ No. 1 wide receiver, Stefon Diggs.

I GAVE EVERYTHING!!!! EVERYTHING — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) February 22, 2022

Before this year I missed 0 games. So push y’all narrative, it’s noted ✊🏾✊🏾 — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) February 22, 2022

Landry tweeted on February 22, “Reality behind all this is I came back to play in the best shape of my life, I got hurt week 2 with a high grade MCL Sprain,Partial quad tear and bone bruise. Then came back way to early and ended up staying hurt the entire season. You never heard me mention anything about it.”

“Also my media availability didn’t happen because I was focused on getting on the field as healthy as possible during the week and after games,” Landry continued, “a strategic plan was set in place to be followed. I put the ball in CLE court by telling them I would like to stay but if not then.”

Landry concluded his Twitter thread by “putting the ball” in Cleveland’s court, “by telling them I would like to stay but if not then I’m confident enough in myself to be a better healthy me this year and moving forward to helping do my part in winning a championship elsewhere.”

If Landry’s goal is to win a Super Bowl, well, Buffalo is likely near the top, if not, the No.1 choice on his list of preferred destinations. The Bills have the highest odds to win Super Bowl 57.

Can the Bills Afford Landry?

Throughout the past week, the Bills have made several moves to clear up cap space. After releasing linebacker A.J. Klein and guard Jon Feliciano, they released right guard Darryl Williams on Monday.

News 4 Buffalo’s Matt Parrino tweeted, “The #Bills have announced that they’ve released starting RG Daryl Williams. This was always a move that made sense to save big money. Opens up over $6 million in cap space. Williams had a great two-year run in Buffalo. Now Brandon Beane has an opening on the o-line to fill.”

In order to make a competitive offer to Landry, the Bills could release Cole Beasley ($6.1 million) and/or linebacker Tyler Matakevich ($2.5 million). If Buffalo does land Landry, it would make sense if releasing Beasley is their next move.

Landry would then join a receivers room that includes Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Isaiah McKenzie, and Jake Kumerow.

