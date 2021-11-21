The Buffalo Bills made the New York Jets pay for an unnecessary roughness penalty late in last week’s win, and now the NFL is making the linebacker who made the hit cough up some of his salary as well.

The league announced that Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley has been fined $15,450 for the unnecessary roughness penalty he committed on a third-quarter pass attempt to tight end Dawson Knox. The penalty set the Bills up on the one-yard line, and running back Zack Moss banged into the endzone on the next play.

Jets LB C.J. Mosley was fined $15,450 for "unnecessary roughness," for his hit to the head of Bills TE Dawson Knox on an incomplete pass in the end zone during the Jets' loss to the Bills last Sunday. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) November 20, 2021

This is not the first time that an opponent has gotten in trouble with the league for actions toward a Bills pass-catcher. Earlier in the season, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton was fined for taunting wide receiver Stefon Diggs during a Bills win on Sunday Night Football.

The latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!

Knox Returns for Bills

The hit by Mosley may have caused a bit of concern for the Bills, as Knox was returning to the lineup for the first time since missing two games with a broken right hand. Knox had suffered the injury in a loss to the Tennessee Titans, and the Bills struggled without him in the lineup, averaging less than half of the 32.7 points they are scoring on average this season.

Knox has enjoyed a breakout season, catching 22 passes for 303 yards and five touchdowns this season and becoming one of quarterback Josh Allen’s most reliable targets. Allen spoke about Knox’s importance in the offense, as he leads the team in receiving touchdowns.