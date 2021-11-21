“[Knox is] a guy that’s big, powerful, strong, fast, and obviously he’s made some plays for us this year,” Allen said, via ESPN. “We’re going to need him to continue to make plays for us if we want to be successful.”

Bills Locked in Tight Divisional Battle

Mosley’s penalty helped the Bills to seal what could be an important divisional battle in an increasingly tight AFC East. Though the Bills jumped out to a healthy lead over New England, but the surging Patriots moved a half-game ahead after a Thursday Night Football win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The Patriots under head coach Bill Belichick have had a tendency to finish seasons strong, and Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins expressed some confidence in his team to continue playing strong to close out the season.

“It’s just the season,” Collins said, via The Athletic. “It’s a long season. It doesn’t matter how you start; it’s how you finish. It’s how you go through what you’re going through and come out the other side. Guys don’t blink over here. There’s a lot of personalities on the team. It’s fun coming to work every day. I’m excited to come to work every day because of the guys that are in the building. The guys I go to work with are grown men. Everybody takes their job serious. It’s fun, but when we work, we work. At the end of the day, we’re going to have fun working. Business is business.”

The Bills will have a chance to catch up with the Patriots, as the teams still meet twice this season including a Monday Night Football matchup in Buffalo.

