Buffalo Bills legend Jim Kelly is making one more very important pass for the team.

The Hall of Fame quarterback posed for a photo this week that showed him “passing the torch” to the team’s new signal-caller, Josh Allen. The two have forged a strong relationship over the last three years, with Kelly offering some mentoring and support to the quarterback who just led the Bills to the AFC Championship game for the first time since Kelly was at the helm.

The latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!

Kelly Passes the Torch

In a post shared on Twitter by his wife, Jill Kelly, the former Bills quarterback handed a football to Allen with the words “Passing the Torch” and autographs from both quarterbacks. The two appeared to be meeting for a visit at Kelly’s scenic cabin in Ellicottville, New York, close to an hour south of Buffalo. Kelly has mentored other NFL quarterbacks through trips to the cabin, including Ben Roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As ESPN reported in 2016, Roethlisberger would travel to Kelly’s cabin every offseason to go turkey hunting with the Bills legend. Roethlisberger added that Kelly kept in touch, checking in on him and offering some feedback.

“We talk a lot,” Roethlisberger said. “It’s not like any specific things, but I’ll get texts after games like, ‘Great job, keep it up,’ things like that. Those mean a lot coming from a guy like that.”

Allen has forged a relationship with Kelly as well. Back in December, when Allen tossed four touchdowns in a blowout win over the New England Patriots and passed Kelly’s single-season franchise record of 33 touchdown passes, the former Bills quarterback took to Twitter to congratulate him.

CONGRATULATIONS Josh!!! Keep breaking records and winning games! Keep doing your thing!

Proud of you!

Let’s Go Buffalo!!#BillsMafia https://t.co/ziUoAt533s — Jim Kelly (@JimKelly1212) December 29, 2020

Allen Aims Higher

After turning in one of the best seasons in franchise history, Allen said he hopes to get even better in 2021. Allen told ESPN that he’s been spending time watching tape from last season and finding areas where he can improve.