New Bills Coach Receives a Personal Message from Bengals QB Joe Burrow

The Buffalo Bills are in the midst of restructuring their coaching staff for the 2022 NFL season and while numerous positions were filled by elevating those already in the building, one of general manager Brandon Beane’s first outside hires came in the form of Joe Brady, the team’s newest quarterbacks coach.

While the Bills elevated Ken Dorsey to take over Brian Daboll‘s role as offensive coordinator, Brady takes over Dorsey’s former position. A former wide receiver at William & Mary, Brady received his first NFL job working under New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. In 2019, Brady was hired as LSU’s passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach, where he worked closely with quarterback Joe Burrow.

That year, Brady helped Burrow and the Tigers clinch the National Championship. Brady won the Broyles Award for being the best assistant coach in college football while Burrow went on to become the No.1 overall draft pick in the NFL, and star of the Cincinnati Bengals.

As the Bengals prepare to take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI, Burrow was asked about Brady heading to Buffalo. “Good for him. That’s exciting,” Burrow told The Buffalo News. “I think that will be a really good fit.”

The 25-year-old quarterback has understandably been extremely busy since beating the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC Championship and hasn’t had a chance to reach out to Brady personally. “I haven’t talked to him. It’s a crazy week,” Burrow said. “But I think that will be an awesome fit.”

Based on Burrow’s vote on confidence, quarterback Josh Allen is going to be in great hands with Brady. “He really helped me a lot going into my last year,” Burrow said of his former coach. “He brought in the Saints’ system. We watched a lot of film of Drew [Brees] and the things he was doing. That helped me with my footwork and my reads and all that. I owe a lot to Joe.”

Bengals Star WR Ja’Marr Chase Offered Brady High Praise as a Coach

LSU’s 2019 championship team was truly something special. In addition to Burrow, the team included running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, wide receiver Justin Jefferson, and Bengals breakout star Ja’Marr Chase, the latter of whom offered Brady nothing but praise.

The 21-year-old, who was honored as AP’s Offensive Rookie of the year on Thursday night, credited Brady for making the Tigers’ offensive a cohesive group.

“He gave us a lot of confidence as an offensive unit,” Chase told The Buffalo News on Friday. “I felt like he put his players in position to be successful. Once he did that, the players just made everything happen after that. Joe Brady definitely made our intelligence go up, too. So he helped us out a lot.”

Bills QB Josh Allen Is Excited to Start Working With Both Dorsey & Brady

While speaking to Rob Maadi on the AP Pro Football Podcast earlier this week, Allen said that he was “super happy” for Daboll and was “pulling for him” as the new head coach of the New York Giants.

But moving forward, Allen is “super excited” to work with Dorsey, who will bring a sense of familiarity, and Brady, who can offer fresh insight:

Dorsey being able to step up and have us keep the same verbiage and terminology. I think that’s a huge part in terms of keeping the camaraderie going. Because the quarterback, when you got to learn different rules and different systems, that takes a toll on you mentally and it takes a while for you to actually adjust and become familiar with the new system. To be able to keep all that stuff, I’m super excited going forward. And bringing in Joe Brady, another offensive mind and trying to get some concepts from him that he likes. It’s gonna take a second to build this thing the way we want it to, but we’ll get there.

