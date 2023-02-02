Timing of Joe Mixon’s Alleged Incident Before Bills Game Raises Eyebrows

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is accused of pointing a gun at a woman and making threatening remarks in an incident that police say took place just hours before his team departed for a playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

As Quinian Bentley and Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer reported on February 2, Mixon is wanted by Cincinnati police on a warrant for aggravated menacing. An affidavit filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court stated that Mixon pointed a gun at a woman on January 21 and told her, “you should be popped in the face and I should shoot you.”

The timing of the incident has generated some controversy, as Mixon went on to travel with the team hours later and played in the game against the Bills on January 22.

Video Shows Joe Mixon Arriving With Team

Just hours after police say he pulled a gun on a woman in Cincinnati in the early morning hours of January 21, Mixon boarded a plane with teammates bound for Buffalo. Video captured by WCPO reporter Caleb Noe showed Mixon and Bengals teammates arriving in downtown Buffalo the day before the teams met in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

Joe Burrow & the #Bengals have arrived in Buffalo. Shown in this video:

– Joe Burrow

– Joe Mixon

– Ja’Marr Chase

– Zac Taylor

– Ted Karras

– Mike Brown

– Tyler Boyd

– Alex Cappa

… and others, obviously. pic.twitter.com/Xac087KODG — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) January 21, 2023

Mixon had one of his most productive games of the season in Cincinnati’s 27-10 win over the Bills, rushing 20 times for 105 yards with a touchdown.

There was no indication that the Bengals were aware of the allegations before either the divisional-round game against the Bills or the AFC Championship game the following week, though the timing of the allegation and the proximity to the team’s game in Buffalo drew some attention online.

Can confirm aggravated menacing charges filed against Joe Mixon. Event alleged to have occurred Jan. 21 in Cincinnati, day before #Bengals played Buffalo. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) February 2, 2023

Joe Mixon’s Agent Denies Allegations

While Mixon had not spoken publicly in the hours since the story first broke, his agent offered a vehement denial. Speaking to the NFL Network, agent Peter Schaffer said it was a misunderstanding and he expected police to drop the misdemeanor charge.

“It was a rush to judgment,” Schaffer said, via the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on Twitter. “They’re dropping the charges first thing in the morning. I really feel that police have an obligation before they file charges — because of the damage that can be done to the person’s reputation — to do their work. They should be held to a higher standard. Because I don’t play with people’s lives.”

Just spoke to #Bengals RB Joe Mixon’s agent, Peter Schaffer, who says the misdemeanor charge against Mixon will be dropped Friday. pic.twitter.com/YKPFYuChgd — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 3, 2023

The Cincinnati Bengals also released a statement acknowledging the allegations and saying they were investigating.

“The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon,” the team said in a statement to the Cincinnati Enquirer. “The club is investigating the situation and will not comment further at this time.”

Report: #Bengals RB Joe Mixon has been issued an arrest warrant on a count of Aggravated Menacing, per @PFF_Mike pic.twitter.com/rmcdrcrqHn — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 2, 2023

As the report from the Enquirer noted, there were concerns about Mixon’s character when he first came to the Bengals in 2017. While he was at the University of Oklahoma in 2014, Mixon was arrested for punching a female student, and video of the incident later went viral.

The report speculated that the Bengals could consider releasing Mixon, which would save $7.2 million in cap space if he were released before June 1 or $10 million if he were to be cut after that date.