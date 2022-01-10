NY Giants Request to Interview Top Bills Exec for GM Job: Report

While the Buffalo Bills prepare for their upcoming playoff game against the New England Patriots — other teams who weren’t lucky enough to make the postseason are already preparing to clean house for a fresh start next season.

On Monday, January 10, a.k.a “Black Monday” across the NFL, as numerous high-profile firings are typically announced the day after the regular season ends, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the New York Giants, who finished dead last in the NFC East with a 4-13 record, are looking to poach one of Buffalo’s high ranking executives as their new general manager.

After the Giants parted ways with David Gettleman, who announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday, they put in a request to interview Bills’ assistant general manager, Joe Schoen, who was Brandon Beane’s first hire after he took over operations in Buffalo in May 2017.

“Giants requesting an interview with the Buffalo Bills’ assistant general manager Joe Schoen for their GM job, per source,” Schefter tweeted, which shouldn’t come as a surprise. Schoen has been one of the hottest names for teams looking to hire a new general manager for years.

According to Elite Sports New York, “Schoen reportedly interviewed for the Carolina Panthers GM job last year,” but whatever transpired during those, Schoen ultimately remained in Buffalo.

He fell in love with football at the age of 4 and hasn't stopped since. Joe Schoen shows you what life is like as our Assistant General Manager. pic.twitter.com/kapijycsK3 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 2, 2018

The New York Post reported that Schoen was also interviewed to take over as the Atlanta Falcons general manager position last year, as well. “He is a GM-in-waiting” the Post’s Paul Schwartz said of Schoen on Monday.

While it’s expected for the Giants to interview numerous people for the vacant general manager position, thus far, Schoen is the only name that’s been reported.

Schoen Has Been a Vital Part of the Bills’ Growth & Success Over the Past 5 Years

Marcell Dareus doing DL drills. Assistant GM Joe Schoen with the video bomb in foreground. pic.twitter.com/pqAGKdV5Yk — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) September 7, 2017

While Schoen’s name is not as well known as Beane’s or any of the Bills’ main coaching staff, he’s quietly one of the most integral parts of the franchise’s front office.

A year after he was hired, Schoen did a video interview with Bills Wire, explaining how his job is not dissimilar from what national scout or college director does.

“You come to the schools, you watch film on the players, practice, gather information, talk to the support staff, position coaches, coordinators, head coach, and their support system,” Schoen explained, including family members before deciding on if a potential candidate is a right fit for the team.

Based on the draft picks Buffalo has made since Schoen was hired by Beane, which includes the franchise-changing decision to snatch up quarterback Josh Allen in the 2018 NFL Draft, Schoen seems to be incredibly adept at formulating a winning team.

Bills’ Offensive & Defensive Coordinators Are Also Expected to Be Hot Commodities On the Hiring Market

The Bills finished the regular season with an 11-6 record, and enter the postseason as the No. 3 seed in the AFC. With Allen breaking numerous franchise records, and the Bills defense ranked No.1 in the league, the Bills offensive coordinator, Brian Daboll, and defensive coordinator, Leslie Frazier, are expected to be two of the top names receiving interview requests this offseason.

Daboll, who won the AP’s Assistant Coach of the Year last season, was named by Bleacher Report‘s Maurice Moton ranked Daboll as the No. 3 on his list of “Top Head Coaching Candidates for 2022 Job Openings” on January 7.

As for Frazier, the requests are already starting to pour in. ESPN’s Dan Graziano tweeted on Monday, “Per source, the Bears have requested permission to interview Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier for their head coach opening.”

