Jets Defender Accuses Bills QB Josh Allen of Whining for Calls

The New York Jets might be giving Josh Allen some bulletin board material this week.

Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers shared some critical remarks about the Buffalo Bills quarterback, implying that he’s been pressing referees for roughing calls that may not be legitimate. The Bills and Jets meet in a key divisional showdown on Sunday, with the 6-1 Bills hoping to create some separation from the 5-3 Jets atop the AFC East.

Jets Defensive End Takes Aim at Allen

Speaking to reporters this week, Franklin-Myers accused Allen of trying to squeeze some personal fouls out of defenders and working the refs to make sure he gets the calls.

“He does a good job of breaking tackles and getting into guys’ heads and baiting guys into certain things, pleading with the refs and getting some of those calls,” he said, via ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

Jets DE John Franklin-Myers, who had a costly roughing-the-passer penalty vs NE, has some interesting comments on Josh Allen and QBs in general. #Jets #Bills pic.twitter.com/4DmUWaEghd — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 2, 2022

Franklin-Myers said he believes the NFL is starting to resemble the NBA, with players embellishing in order to get more calls in their direction.

“But it’s part of the game,” said the Jets defensive end. “It’s NBA-like. That’s what the NFL is kind of turning into. Hey, the referees can’t see everything and their job is to call some of those things. Hey, if you can fake it until you make it, then that’s good for you, too.”

Franklin-Myers and the Jets may still be a bit sore after a controversial call cost them a chance to beat the New England Patriots on Sunday. Jets defensive back Michael Carter II had an 84-yard interception return for a touchdown, but it was overturned when Franklin-Myers was flagged for roughing the passer.

After the game, Franklin-Myers expressed some frustration with the call, wondering what he could or should have done differently.

“As a defensive lineman, the way the league’s going, you can’t play any slower. Whatever, they called it so you gotta live with it,” he said, via a report from WFIN. “As a player, I can’t slow down… I have to make plays. That’s my job and that’s their job to call those fouls if they think that’s what it is. They do their job.”

Jets Face Major Test Against Allen

The Jets could have their work cut out for them against the Bills on Sunday. As the New York Post’s Brian Costello pointed out, the Bills haven’t lost to the Jets since the season finale in 2019, when Allen and many of the starters were resting before the playoffs.

The Bills have outscored the Jets 117-54 over their last four meetings, and come into Sunday’s game with the league’s top-ranked offense and defense.

Josh Allen is in some ELITE company 💪 pic.twitter.com/slSUiHPwA6 — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) November 3, 2022

“Probably the most complete football team we’ll see all season,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said.

The Bills also improved their offense this week, trading for versatile running back Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for backup running back Zack Moss and a seventh-round pick.

Allen raved about Hines’ ability, saying he looked very impressive in practice.

“One play, me and [Stefon Diggs] looked at each other like, ‘Holy crap, this guy is fast,’” Allen said, via a report from Pro Football Talk. “He’s smart, he’s already learning some of the plays and our system is not easy to learn. There’s still a lot of work there, but as far as what he can give this offense, it’s fun to have a piece like that.”