Jon Feliciano Ghosted Josh Allen Ahead of Contract Agreement

Jon Feliciano is known for having a mean streak on the field but when it comes to his personality off the field, the veteran offensive lineman loves to have a good time. So, when it came to signing his three-year extension with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday he had to have a little fun with his franchise quarterback.

A day after signing a 3-year, $17 million extension with the Bills, the former Miami Hurricane met with media on a video conference call while enjoying the weather in sunny south Florida and a nice beverage.

During the interview, Feliciano said that due to the the culture in Buffalo, the players who are there, and everything they’ve built in the past few years, he wanted to return. So when it got close to finally signing his deal and coming to an agreement with general manager Brandon Beane, Felicano gave quarterback Josh Allen a call.

“I just smiled at him and then hung up,” Feliciano said. “Then he called me back and I ignored it. I was just messing with him a little bit. But, he was super psyched, he was pretty happy.”

Over the past three years, Feliciano has developed a pretty close relationship with Allen and the rest of the Buffalo Bills. But, when other guys like Matt Milano and Daryl Williams signed their contracts ahead of Feliciano, he said he was a little nervous.

“It was definitely not a fun free agency,” Feliciano said. “I didn’t know what was gonna happen but luckily we got triple-B over there, Big Baller Beane, knowing what to do. So, thank god for Beane, huh?”

Felicano was the third of three big free agents the Bills were able to bring back ahead of Monday and his signing solidifies Buffalo’s offensive line for the future.

We're live with @MongoFeliciano after agreeing to terms on a three-year extension. Comment below to congratulate 76! #BillsMafia https://t.co/TyQO9ijddB — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) March 15, 2021

ALL the latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!

Feliciano Took Less Money to Stay With Bills

Like some players already have, Felicano admitted that he took less money to stay in Buffalo and to have the opportunity to make another run at a Super Bowl.

Center Mitch Morse, defensive tackle Vernon Butler, and defensive end Mario Addison all took pay cuts last week and restructured their contracts in order to stay in Buffalo. Feliciano was just another and said that it had a lot to do with the situation in Buffalo.

“I probably took a little less (than what he could’ve gotten on the open market),” Feliciano said. “But, money is only so much. I could’ve made a couple extra here and there somewhere else but would I of had the same structure if I would’ve left? Probably not. Having (Sean) McDermott on my side and also having young goofy (Allen) behind me, it’s pretty great.”

This past year, after missing the first seven games of the season, Feliciano returned and immediately brought a newfound energy to the offensive line. In his first game back, the Bills tallied their highest rushing numbers of the year with 190 yards against the New England Patriots in Week 8.

Follow the Heavy on Bills Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Feliciano Didn’t Want to Go Anywhere

If there was anything Feliciano could do about it, he knew that he didn’t want to leave to Buffalo and from the beginning of the offseason, he knew he wanted to stay. He made an appearance on Tim Graham and Friends with The Athletic’s Tim Graham and Matthew Fairburn and claimed he didn’t see himself leaving Buffalo.

Although it was a nerve-wracking process, Feliciano repeated that fact on Monday.

“To be honest, I didn’t want to go anywhere,” Feliciano said. “I love the city of Buffalo and that guy behind me is kinda my guy so it was kind of an easy decision.”

READ NEXT