‘We’re Not Even Close To The Ceiling’: QB Coach Says Josh Allen Can Still Improve

The improvements of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen this season have been endless.

From his improved accuracy to his decision making to his even-keeled nature in the pocket, it seemed like Allen turned into one of the best quarterbacks in the league overnight. He’s set the league on fire this year and has thrown himself into the NFL MVP conversation while leading the Bills to a 13-3 record and a No. 2 seeding in the AFC playoffs.

Heading into their first-round playoff matchup with the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday at 1:05 p.m. in Orchard Park, Allen is near the top of the league in almost every statistical category. He’s fifth in passing yards (4,544), fourth in completion percentage (69.2), fifth in passing touchdowns (37), and sixth in yards per game (284).

His improvement from his first two years to this season has been night and day. On this week’s episode of One Bills Live, Allen’s offseason quarterback coach Jordan Palmer, who owns the QB Summit, said that he believes that Allen isn’t anywhere near a finished product.

“There’s a way to go and I don’t think we’re not even close to the ceiling,” Palmer said during his appearance on One Bills Live this week. “Josh has always been incredibly talented and he has an amazing skill set. He doesn’t just have a rocket arm, he’s always had touch too. Accuracy and these things have been getting better but all the credit goes to Josh because he’s just seeing things so clearly.”

From Allen’s rookie year to this season, his completion percentage has jumped almost 17 points. He’s also doubled his passing yards total, and he’s nearly quadrupled his touchdown passing numbers.

With the skillset that Allen has, Palmer believes that the Bills quarterback still has a long way to go as far as improving his abilities, but he thinks that Allen’s is one of the best in the league.

“I think Josh is, physically, the most gifted athlete that we’ve had play this position in the NFL,” Palmer said during his appearance. “That’s a strong statement and I’m not just saying that because I work with him or I’m a fan of his, that’s not why I say it. I think it’s pretty factual”

Palmer Believes More Time To Build Chemistry With Receivers Will Also Help Allen’s Growth

There are several reasons why Palmer believes that Allen is going to continue to improve and he thinks Allen getting extra time to build chemistry with the receivers he has around him is one of them.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Allen and his receivers didn’t have a full offseason, OTA’s or even an extended training camp and preseason games, to try things that quarterbacks and receivers normally do to get acquainted with each other. The extra time together this offseason will give Allen time to get even more familiar with his receivers and teammates.

“The chemistry these guys have, I don’t think it’s anywhere near where it’s going to be at and that’s the same case for all the receivers and tight ends he’s throwing it too,” Palmer said. “That’s the same case for those two young running backs who haven’t really gotten a full offseason to work with him yet.”

In their first season together, Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who was acquired from the Minnesota Vikings in the offseason, have become one of the best tandems in the league. In his first season in Buffalo, Diggs became the first Bill to lead the league in both receptions (127) and yards (1,535). He’s also caught eight touchdowns this season.

Diggs Isn’t the Only Receiver Seeing Success This Season

Like Diggs, several Bills receivers have been seeing a lot of success this season.

Cole Beasley is having one of the best seasons of his career with career-highs in receptions (82) and yards (967) and he’s also caught four touchdown passes this season. He’s provided Allen with a security blanket out of the slot and has been a big piece to Buffalo’s success.

Rookie Gabe Davis is also having a big season in his first year in the league. He’s caught 35 passes for 599 yards and he led the team in touchdown receptions for most of the year until Diggs blew up for three touchdowns against the New England Patriots in their Week 16 matchup.

Allen also got John Brown back in their regular season finale and the veteran wider receiver caught four passes for 72 yards and a touchdown after missing the last five games.

