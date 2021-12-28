Bills Safety Calls Breakout Wide Receiver ‘A Problem’ on Twitter

While quarterback Josh Allen was undoubtedly the star during the Buffalo Bills 33-21 win over the New England Patriots in Week 16, an unexpected teammate joined him in the spotlight during this AFC East rivalry matchup, wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie.

With a little over seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter on Sunday, December 26, the Bills were only up by five points and Allen knew he needed another score. After two incomplete passes, Allen converted a third-down throw to McKenzie for 17 yards.

On the very next play, McKenzie aka “Lil Dirty” caught another pass for 15 yards an impressive feat of strength considering how far he needed to reach out to secure the ball and held on despite falling to the ground and getting the wind knocked out of him. This series led to Allen’s two-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox to seal the win.

The 26-year-old receiver kept blowing through the Patriots’ defense, finished the game with 11 catches for 125 yards and a touchdown. Prior to Sunday’s game against the Patriots, the 26-year-old receiver had tallied a total of six catches on the season.

The fifth-round pick from the 2017 NFL Draft got the chance to start in Week 16 after Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis were both ruled out after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and he impressed not just fans and analysts, but his teammates.

That boy @_IsaiahMcKenzie a problem! — Jordan poyer (@J_poyer21) December 26, 2021

After the game, Bills safety Jordan Poyer sent a strong, albeit brief message to McKenzie.

That boy @_IsaiahMcKenzie a problem!” Poyer tweeted.

Poyer obviously meant this as a huge compliment, and it’s a true statement. McKenzie was absolutely a huge problem for the Patriots on Sunday.

Allen Called McKenzie’s Performance ‘Unbelievable’

Josh Allen with big praise for @_IsaiahMcKenzie "I am so happy for him, I can't express that enough."@WGRZ #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/qNKJwmmne7 — Brian Chojnacki (@BroadcastingBri) December 26, 2021

Allen, who finished Sunday’s game with 314 passing yards and three touchdown passes, praised McKenzie during the postgame conference, acknowledging the diversity he’s fought through to get this point in his career.

“It means a lot to him, but I think it means a lot to everyone on this team. Just seeing a guy like that who has his ups and downs throughout the year, loses the returning position, sat for a couple of games… and comes out, he was unbelievable today.”

Bills’ newly minted Pro Bowl offensive tackle Dion Dawkins agreed with Allen’s assessment of McKenzie:

He’s just like a little missile, man. Watching him run around and catch the ball and then bounce off the ground, that’s probably the funniest part, but he’s a stormtrooper, man. I am extremely thankful to have a guy like that as a teammate. The whole locker room is. He just brings positivity, just juice, all of the time. He puts his money where his funny trash talk is. It just shows day in and day out of why he’s here and why his piece is crucial.

McKenzie Will Likely Get Another Chance to Shine in Week 17

Isaiah McKenzie absolutely balled out today. He was unstoppable and proved this offense can count on him when called upon #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/BNuyehhY0W — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) December 26, 2021

McKenzie spoke to the media after the game about what it was like for jumping into the starting role.

“Just coming into this game with Beasley and Gabe out – can’t wait to get them next week – but with them being out, I just had to step up. And all my coaches believed in me. Josh (Allen) believed in me, threw me the ball, and I made plays. And that’s all I wanted to do, to help the team win.”

Putting smiles on people’s faces that believed in you. I’m more happy for them than i am for myself. Thank you 🙏🏽☺️ — Isaiah McKenzie (@_IsaiahMcKenzie) December 28, 2021

Because neither Beasley nor Davis is vaccinated, McKenzie will likely get another chance to shine against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17. While Beasley could possibly clear protocols on Friday, and be able to play, Davis, who tested positive until December 24, will not be able to play on January 2.

Gabriel Davis is unvaccinated and will now miss the next 10 days and the #Bills next TWO games. https://t.co/XBMjabtbls — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) December 24, 2021

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said he was not shocked by McKenzie’s breakout performance against the Patriots.

“I did (expect it) to be honest with you,” McDermott said, per Bills Wire. “I know he was excited for the opportunity, and he gives us great energy and I could just tell them during the week he was focused and ready to go.”

