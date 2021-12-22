Photo of Bills QB Josh Allen’s GF Raises Concern Heading Into Week 16

The Buffalo Bills are in the midst of one of the most stressful weeks of the 2021-22 NFL season and it’s only Tuesday.

Just five days away from the biggest game of the regular season, a rematch against the New England Patriots, a game that will decide who wins the AFC East and officially punches their ticket to the postseason, the Bills, like numerous other NFL teams, are losing players due to a resurgence of COVID-19.

ALL the latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!

Buffalo (8-6) needs all the help they can get to beat the Patriots (9-5), a team that defeated the Bills 14-10 in Week 13. Therefore, it’s absolutely imperative that quarterback Josh Allen, who threw three touchdowns during the Bills’ 31-14 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 15, remains healthy and ready to go on Sunday.

After the Bills announced wide receiver Cole Beasley tested positive for COVID-19, even more concern was raised over the quarterback’s health, worries compounded after seeing that Allen’s girlfriend, Brittany Williams, was hanging out with the unvaccinated player’s wife, Kyrstin Beasley, at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.

The Pilates instructor posted a series of photos on Instagram to celebrate the Bills win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 15, which included a photo with Mrs. Beasley.

As Beasley recovers, the 32-year-old receiver stated on Instagram that he’s experiencing “mild symptoms,” everyone involved is able to stay healhty.

While Allen Is Believed to Be Vaccinated, Williams Status Remains Unknown

While Allen has not come out and spoken about his vaccination status, NFL players are not required to do so, WGRZ anchor Michael Wooten tweeted that the Bills quarterback has received his shots.

You have to be vaccinated to see “Hamilton” at Shea’s. So there is no question Josh Allen is vaccinated. — Alan Pergament (@StillTalkinTV) December 15, 2021

As for Williams, her vaccination status remains unknown, however, based on the posts she “likes” on Twitter, it appears she might not be a huge fan of vaccines.

Whether she’s been vaccinated or not, it’s clear Williams takes issue with the NFL’s rules and guidelines.

The Bills Have 5 Active Roster Players on the Reserve/COVID-19 List

We’ve placed DE A.J. Epenesa on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. DE Mike Love and OL Bobby Hart have been placed on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/nUFg73RpVU — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 20, 2021

Beasley joined the Bills’ ever-growing list of players on the Reserve/Covid-19 list. Offensive linemen Dion Dawkins and Jon Felician, defensive end A.J. Eepenesa, and linebacker Tyrel Dodson, remain sidelined as of Tuesday.

Both Dodson, Feliciano, and Dawkins have confirmed they were all vaccinated, therefore, they could all possibly be activated in time to play the Patriots on Sunday. Unfortunately, for Beasley, who’s said he’d rather die than get vaccinated, he’ll be out for at least 10 days.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said on Monday, “The hope would be Dion comes back before Jon [Dawkins was placed on list first] but we just don’t know yet,” WKBW’s Matthew Bove tweeted.

As for the Bills practice squad, offensive lineman Bobby Hart and defensive end Mike Love were both placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

READ NEXT: Bills’ Rookie Offensive Tackle Says He’s ‘Being an Idiot, Hurting My Team’