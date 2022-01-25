Bills QB’s Girlfriend Posts IG Message to Josh Allen After Playoff Loss

Emotions are still running high after the Buffalo Bills were eliminated from the playoffs by the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 23. The Bills’ 42-36 overtime loss was the most easily one of the most thrilling playoff games in recent memory, and also one of the most heartbreaking.

Those final 13 seconds in regulation, during which Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led his offense 44 yards down the field, allowing kicker Harrison Butker to drill a game-tying field goal, will haunt this franchise for a while.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said on Tuesday of those final 13 seconds, “I’ll continue to watch it in my mind and in my gut for years.”

As for Bills quarterback Josh Allen, his performance was that of an up-and-coming Hall-of-Famer. He finished on Sunday’s game completing 27-of-37 passes for 329 yards, four touchdowns, and 68 rushing yards. Overall, during the Bills’ two consecutive postseason games, he scored nine touchdowns and zero interceptions, which is a first in NFL history, per The Buffalo News’ Jason Wolf.

One day after the devastating playoff loss, Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams, who was in attendance at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, posted a heartfelt tribute to the superstar quarterback.

“I have no other words that I’m so beyond proud of you 17,” she wrote on her Instagram stories, sharing a photo of Allen exiting the field.

Williams also posted a screen of a tweet from FOX Sports NFL that featured a picture of Allen and the caption, “This man battled his absolute heart out.” She wrote in response, “Yes, he did! He absolutely did!”

Allen’s Teammates Also Sent Encouraging Message to the Bills QB After the Loss

Mahomes shouts out Josh Allen after a game for the ages 🙌 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/FBDNHWSHG5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 24, 2022

Williams was far from the only person to send a personal message to Allen following the team’s loss, even Mahomes had to give credit where credit was due. After the game, all of Allen’s teammates, on both offense and defense, spoke out on his incredible performance.

“Josh is a remarkable competitor,” center Mitch Morse said, per Bills Wire. “He willed us on a few of those fourth downs and extended those drives to even put us in a position. We’re not the same team without Josh Allen and it’s not even close.

“I wish you guys (in the media) could have been in that fourth down, I think it was the first fourth down conversion with a minute and change. It was just a lot of love. Guys saying they loved each other, ‘Let’s execute, let’s do this for each other.’ It was Josh at the helm.”

Wide receiver Gabriel Davis, who caught all four of Allen’s touchdown passes on Sunday said, “He’s the best quarterback in the NFL. And I stand by that.”

Allen Didn’t Offer Up Any Excuses After the Game

The fact that Allen, one of the league’s most dominant quarterbacks, didn’t even get a chance to touch the ball in overtime, had fans and analysts on Twitter calling for the NFL to change up the overtime rules.

The NFL is the greatest league in sports because of the parity. The last team drafts first, the first team drafts last. Not allowing Josh Allen, the best player in today’s game, to touch the ball in overtime is one thing the @NFL must fix. pic.twitter.com/UqP4vE6nc0 — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) January 24, 2022

The overtime rule for playoff games must change. If this one doesn’t spark a more fair approach nothing ever will. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 24, 2022

However, after the game, Allen wasn’t looking for sympathy. “The rules are what they are and I can’t complain,” he said. If it was the other way around we’d be celebrating. We didn’t make enough plays tonight.”

"Pat played amazing. I got a lot of respect for him and the Chiefs as a whole." Josh Allen shows respect for Patrick Mahomes after their epic showdown. pic.twitter.com/DeqJ4DroUo — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) January 24, 2022

“I’m proud of our guys and how we battled… Obviously, it hurts,” Allen admitted. “We don’t like feeling like this. Especially back-to-back years at the same place. So, we’ve got to find a way to get better next year and to accomplish what we want to accomplish.”

