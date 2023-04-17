Bills Earn Praise for Josh Allen’s Contract After Jalen Hurts Mega Deal

“Much has changed since, and Allen’s contract – while still huge – looks like a bit of a bargain,” the report noted.

At the time he signed his contract, Allen had the second-highest annual salary ($43 million) in NFL history, behind only the deal that the Kansas City Chiefs gave to Patrick Mahomes ($45 million annual value). But a spate of big quarterback deals has already pushed Allen down to No. 6 on the list, and the Buffalo News pointed out he will likely drop even further as Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Los Angeles Chargers signal caller Justin Herbert ink extensions in the coming offseason.

Josh Allen’s Contract Still Creates Challenges in Buffalo

While Allen’s contract may now be a bargain compared to other recent deals, Bills general manager Brandon Beane said it still creates some challenges for the team. The Bills have been more restrained in free agency, with Beane warning that the team won’t be making any big moves.

Allen’s big contract has also thrust him even more into a leadership role, with Beane explaining that the quarterback has helped some of the team’s younger players develop.

“Josh welcomes that,” Beane said in March, via SI.com. “He’s going to be able to help make those guys better and teach them the way to go and how to be a pro, and then what he’s going to demand out of each one of them, like you would expect a veteran quarterback to do. That just naturally happens over time. … Those guys are kids coming in, and they’re looking up to Josh Allen. Wow, I’m playing with Josh Allen.

“If he says, Do this, that’s what they’re gonna do. That naturally is happening.”