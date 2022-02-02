Josh Allen Should Expect a Phone Call from Giants QB Daniel Jones

Over the past few weeks, the New York Giants have overhauled their franchise by nearly exclusively picking from the Buffalo Bills‘ cookie jar.

The NFC East franchise hired Bills’ top executive, Joe Schoen, as their new general manager, offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as the team’s new head coach, Brendan Johnson as their offensive line coach, and assistant quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney.

ALL the latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

In the midst of the mass exodus of Buffalo’s staff to the Meadowlands, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones expressed that he needs a little bit more from the Bills franchise, specifically from superstar quarterback Josh Allen.

This is the best thing to ever happen to Daniel Jones (probably) https://t.co/chSU7Ie1Af — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) January 29, 2022

In an interview with the New York Post‘s Steve Serby, Jones revealed that he’s planning to call Allen for guidance on how to work his new coaches and pick his brain on how he formed such a close, successful relationship with Daboll.

Jones, 24, told the Post on the impetus of calling Allen, “I think just kind of general stuff on how they made it work so well. How he went about building that relationship, and how he learned best and just made it work.”

The former sixth-overall pick from the 2019 NFL Draft spoke highly of Daboll’s former protege. “Obviously, Josh is a great player,” Jones said. “He’s done a lot of great things in this league, and a fun guy to watch, and a guy who’s had a lot of success.”

Jones Made It Clear That He’s Not Trying to Be Josh Allen

Another day, another Daniel Jones run! This time, the infamous trip and 80-yard scamper. If you watch 31 at the bottom of the screen, he completely gives up realizing Jones is way too fast to catch. A TD would've been legendary, DJ didn't believe just how alone he was haha pic.twitter.com/que54afFfH — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) July 12, 2021

While Jones is looking for personal advice from Allen, the Duke alum isn’t trying to copy the $248 million quarterback’s style of play.

“My goal is not to be him, or try to emulate him,” Jones explained the Post. “I understand I got my own skill-set, my own game, so I’ll try to be the best version of that, be the best version of myself.

“Coach Daboll has said that to me, and I think that’s what he expects. I look forward to learning from Coach, and obviously, there’s a lot of things he was able to teach Josh, and I’ll look forward to learning from that, and try to be the best player I can be.”

"We've done everything possible to screw this kid up since he's been here" John Mara on Daniel Jones: pic.twitter.com/LPwdkiB9fA — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) January 26, 2022

Daboll said during his first official press conference as the Giants head coach that he doesn’t think it would be “fair to compare him to another guy that I was working with.” The 46-year-old explained that he started working with Allen during the quarterback’s rookie year, and he’ll be starting with Jones during his fourth year in the league.

Giants HC Brian Daboll sounds very committed to Daniel Jones. pic.twitter.com/AtL6HO0Ubo — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) January 31, 2022

“He’s himself,” Daboll said of Jones. “We’re gonna find out what he does well. We’re gonna try to implement a system that suits him. And then it’s our job to bring pieces in that help him to be the best version of himself and the best quarterback for us.”

The Giants Were Unsuccessful in Stealing Ken Dorsey from the Bills

Before the Bills officially announced on February 1 that they were promoting quarterback coach Ken Dorsey as the team’s new offensive coordinator, the Giants were working hard to poach him away, as well.

ESPN’s Jordan Schultz tweeted on January 28, “As I reported earlier in the week, Daboll wanted to be a package deal with Ken Dorsey. He’s getting his wish. Source says Dorsey is currently in negotiations with the #Giants to become their new OC. Bills Mafia heads to the Meadowlands.”

Ken Dorsey making his decision on where to coach next season 🤣 pic.twitter.com/OiKwFVtg0G — Greg Boucher 🐃 (@TheSportsBully1) January 27, 2022

Schultz also tweeted, “As expected, #Bills are making concerted effort to retain Ken Dorsey. Here’s the issue for Buffalo: I’m told his negotiations with the #Giants revolve around a “big payday” and the strong push of Brian Daboll – who believes Dorsey’s the guy to elevate Daniel Jones.”

Ken Dorsey has been named the @buffalobills offensive coordinator. pic.twitter.com/WyoarCIGeF — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) February 1, 2022

Losing Dorsey would’ve been a huge blow to Allen, as during his end-of-season press conference, he told reporters that if Dabooll were to exit, “There’s a guy in this building that I’m a huge advocate for.” That guy was Bills quarterback coach Ken Dorsey.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the Bills have since found the person to take over Dorsey’s former role. Rapoport tweeted on Feburary 2, “The #Bills are expected to hire former #Panthers OC Joe Brady as their new QBs coach, sources say. He takes the place of recently promoted OC Ken Dorsey.”

READ NEXT: Brian Daboll Was Not ‘Happy’ With Bills Head Coach, Lawsuit Says