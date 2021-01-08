Bills QB Josh Allen Earns Praise From Colts LB Ahead of Playoff Matchup

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been dazzling opposing defenses with both his arm and his legs all season long and the Indianapolis Colts defenders have obviously taken notice ahead of their AFC Wild Card matchup on Saturday in Orchard Park.

In 16 games, Allen has completed 69.2% of his passes for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns while only throwing 10 interceptions. He also added 421 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. He’s put the league on notice all season long and recently became the only quarterback in NFL history to throw for 4,500-plus yards, 35-plus touchdowns, and rush for 5-plus touchdowns in the same season.

He’s worked his way into the NFL MVP consideration and when Colts linebacker Darius Leonard was asked about what sets Allen apart earlier this week he referenced both his arm and his legs.

“I watched an incomplete pass earlier today and he dropped back, he was on the 25-yard line and he launched it off his back foot 60 yards,” Leonard said in a video conference call. “He’s got a cannon, he’s got some great skill guys and they know how to use that offense to make him look as good as he’s been playing. He’s sneaky with his feet, people don’t give him enough credit that he can extend plays and run around and do zone reads and stuff like that.”

The Colts defense has been pretty talented in their own respects this season as they’ve only allowed 332.1 yards per game, which is the eighth-best total in the league. They’ve also limited opposing offenses to 241.6 passing yards per game and just 90.5 rushing yards per game, which is second-best in the league.

Outside of their 34-31 shootout against the Green Bay Packers earlier this season, the Colts haven’t quite played an offense like Buffalo’s all season.

Heading into Saturday’s matchup the Bills average the second-most total yards (396.4) per game and the third-most passing yards (288.8) per game in the league. They are playing at a different level than they have in the past and have gotten stronger as the season has gone on.

In their regular season finale against the Miami Dolphins, the Bills scored 56 points, which is the second-highest total in franchise history.

Colts Have One Starter Out and One Questionable

Colts head coach Frank Reich announced on Thursday during his video conference call that the Colts would be down a starter, with another questionable for their playoff matchup.

Reich said that starting cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (concussion) would be out for Saturday, along with offensive lineman Will Holden (ankle). Starting defensive tackle DeForest Buckner is also listed as questionable with an ankle designation. Buckner did not practice on Tuesday and Wednesday this week but did get in a limited practice on Thursday.

Buckner has been big upfront for the Colts defensive line this season as he’s registered 58 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 13.5 tackles for a loss. He also forced two fumbles and recovered one as well. In 13 games Ya-Sin has intercepted one pass and deflected seven.

Cole Beasley and Stefon Diggs Listed as Questionable

Heading into Saturday’s matchup, the Bills should be mainly healthy as their final injury report was published on Friday. While offensive lineman Jonathan Feliciano, tight end Reggie Gilliam, and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie were all full participants in practice on Thursday, wide receivers Stefon Diggs (oblique) and Cole Beasley (knee) were both listed as limited and are questionable for Saturday’s game.

Beasley missed last week and Diggs caught seven passes for 76 yards but surprisingly appeared on the injury report with his injury at the beginning of the week. When he met with media earlier this week Diggs said he was “fine” and told members of the media “not to believe everything you read.” But, McDermott said there was still cause for concern before practice on Thursday.

But, video surfaced on social media from practice today and Diggs seemed like he was good to go as he was dancing around and looking energetic.

Think this team is staying loose? Here's the #Bills dancing to "Can't Touch This" at practice 😂

