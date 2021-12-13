Bills QB Josh Allen in Walking Boot: Latest Update on Injured Star

The Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen put on quite a show while playing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14. The 25-year-old helped clear the 21-point deficit from the first half, rushing for a season-high 109 yards and throwing for 308 yards to force the game into overtime.

While the Buccaneers ultimately won 33-27, Tampa Bay’s quarterback Tom Brady sealed the victory with a 58-yard touchdown pass to receiver Breshad Perriman, Allen’s valiant effort on Sunday, December 12 deserves applause.

Allen’s ability to run the ball makes him a dual-threat quarterback, but there’s an inherent danger when a team’s franchise star literally takes the game into his own hands. With 9:11 left in the fourth quarter, Allen connected with tight end Dawson Knox for a 15-yard touchdown that brought that cut the Bills’ deficit to 27-17 but was unable to celebrate afterward.

Josh Allen to Gabe Davis — TOUCHDOWN! 3-point game w/ 4:53 left. Spencer Brown tried to help Allen limp off and he declined. Dude is an absolute warrior. What a performance in this game. — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) December 13, 2021

Allen was noticeably limping afterward and was attended to by trainers after the play. While backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was warming up on the sidelines, Allen persevered through an injured left foot. He found Gabriel Davis for another touchdown score and powered through another drive which led to kicker Tyler Bass scoring a game-tying field goal.

Josh Allen in a walking boot after today’s loss @WKBW pic.twitter.com/pFqIaZFfeb — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) December 13, 2021

During the postgame news conference, concern arose over Allen’s status after he entered the media room. “Josh Allen walks into his postgame presser with a walking boot on his left foot,” Spectrum News Ted Goldberg tweeted during the postgame media conference. “‘It’s pretty sore,’ he said.”

Allen Does Not Think His Injury Will Be a Big Deal

Allen stated that he wasn’t too worried about his left foot, ankle, and toe, all of which were bandaged up on the sidelines so he could proceed to play against the Bucs at James Raymond Stadium on Sunday.

“I’m not quite sure. I guess we’ll do some more tests tomorrow, but finished the game on it so I don’t think it’s going to be a big deal,” Allen said, per 13WHAM’s Dan Fetes.

Allen downplayed his ailment, but hopefully, tests reveal nothing too serious. The Bills are on the brink of losing a Wild Card spot in the playoffs, and without Allen, Buffalo’s chances to play in the postseason will also disappear.

Head coach Sean McDermott was not able to provide an update on Allen’s status, per New 4 Buffalo’s Heather Prusak. Like Allen, he’s probably waiting to see what the test results provide before making any public statements.

Allen Kept the Post Game Conference Focused on the Team’s Resilience

"I know the score is what the score was, but I'm damn proud of our team and how we fought in the second half. That's who we are." -Josh Allen on his team's resiliency #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/KMpsBy88pE — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) December 13, 2021

While Allen’s efforts on Sunday were noteworthy, the Bills’ quarterback kept the postgame conversation focused on the team. “I know the score is what the score was, but I’m damn proud of our team and how we fought in the second half. That’s who we are,” Allen said.

I know this team has issues but quarterback is not one of them. Tough, gutsy, MVP level effort from Josh Allen#BillsMafia — Mike Catalana (@MikeCatalana) December 13, 2021

However, Allen’s teammates wanted to give credit where credit was due. Bills center Mitch Morse said, “Josh Allen is a competitor and if anyone questions that after today, then you weren’t watching the same game we were.”

Knox also had nothing but admiration for his QB.”There’s no other guy I’d rather lead us into a game,” he said of Allen.

