Bills QB Josh Allen’s GF Posts Emotional Instagram Video Before MNF

The Buffalo Bills matchup against the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football has turned into a rival battle for the top spot in the AFC East, and arguably the most important regular season for both teams.

The pressure is on for Bills quarterback Josh Allen, but with home-field advantage, the franchise star will be able to play knowing his family and longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams, will be at Orchard Park cheering him and the team toward victory.

Hours before kickoff at Highmark Stadium, Williams shared a video featuring Allen on her Instagram stories that made her weep happy tears. In the moving clip originally posted by US Nike Football, Allen describes his love for Buffalo and its fans.

“For @joshallenqb it’s about ‘blooming where you’re planted’ and seeing himself in the Buffalo community that has rallied behind him,” US Nike Football captioned the post on December 6. “Join Josh as he gives back to that community by donating to Buffalo’s @ochbuffalo to support patient treatments.”

In the video, Allen discusses how he was absolutely blown away after fans poured in to donate $17 (his jersey number) to the Oishei Children’s Hospital after his grandmother’s death. The campaign raised over a million dollars which directly helped create the Patricia Allen Recovery Wing.

Williams reposted that video on her Instagram video with blue and red hearts and a tear-eyed face emoji. Like Allen, Williams has been fully embraced by Bills fans, and despite growing up in sunny California, has also made herself at home in Buffalo.

Williams Will Bear Through the Awful Weather in Buffalo on Monday Night Football

The weather in Orchard Park has gone from bad to AWFUL https://t.co/tIMqjZtVAU — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) December 6, 2021

Leading up to the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, to say the weather outside was frightful at Highmark Stadium would be an understatement. Videos shared on Twitter just hours before the game was scheduled to start showed the gusting winds shaking the uprights.

You are looking live at Buffalo… pic.twitter.com/nJTCm37VrG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2021

In fact, the wind gusts, which are predicted to hit up to 45 m.p.h. on Monday night, forced ESPN to remove the SkyCam. WGR550’s Sal Carpaccio tweeted, “And now the entire ESPN set is being removed from the visitors’ sideline. It looks like the group will still be sitting in individual chairs (just to the left in this video) instead of the big structure they are normally under.”

While the windy weather and icy cold temperatures will no doubt have an effect on the players, best of luck to Bills’ kicker Tyler Bass, fans in attendance will have to wear multiple layers of clothing to stay warm at Highmark Stadium at night.

Viewers can expect to see Williams in her personalized Allen gear at the game, but she’ll also likely be wearing a Bills’ snow hat, gloves, and long underwear.

Numerous Former Bills Legends Will Be at the Game on Monday Night

The Bills announced last week that they will be honoring the team’s “Legend of the Game,” on December 6, former wide receiver Terrell Owens.

While the decision to feature Owens was met with mixed reactions, as his tenure in Buffalo was brief, and yes, it was a losing season, the Hall-of-Famer still put up impressive numbers, and he continues to hold two records with the franchise.

In 2009, Owens caught 55 receptions for 829 yards and five touchdowns, per Bills Wire, alone with six rushes for 54 yards and a rushing touchdown.

As for his franchise records, Owens still sits atop the Bills’ mantle for the longest reception and the longest play from scrimmage. Both accolades were earned when TO caught a 98-yard reception touchdown against the Jaguars from then-Bill quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

TO won’t be the only former Bills player in attendance to cheer the team on at Orchard Park during the primetime matchup. However, after hearing the weather report, these former NFL stars may wish the team picked a different week to honor them at Highmark Stadium.

We've gone full snow globe on the field here in Orchard Park.#Bills #Patriots pic.twitter.com/aNRgAArTwY — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) December 6, 2021

Other Bills legends planning to attend include: WR Andre Reed, QB Jim Kelly, RB Thurman Thomas, OG Billy Shaw, OG Joe DeLamielleure, GM Bill Polian, LB Darryl Talley, WR Stevie Johnson, OT Robert Hicks, DT Lauvale Sape, LB John Kaiser, RB Jonathan Linton, and OL Dick Cunningham.

