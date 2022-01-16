Josh Allen’s Girlfriend Celebrates Bills QB’s Insane Playoff Performance

The Buffalo Bills‘ Wild Card playoff game against the New England Patriots couldn’t have gotten off to a better start. During the first half alone, quarterback Josh Allen and his offense scored four touchdowns on four drives and kept the Patriots to just three points.

While fans at Highmark Stadium were absolutely losing their mind watching the Bills’ insanely dominant performance over their AFC East rival, Allen’s girlfriend, Brittany Williams, was literally doing high kicks in her suite along with Kaytlyn Gentry, wide receiver Tanner Gentry’s wife.

Williams shared a video of the two dancing on her Instagram stories with the caption, “Touchdown baby!”

With the Bills up 27-3 at the half, it may seem too soon to celebrate but the Bills were firing on all cylinders while New England appeared to have lost their fight to turn the win-or-go-home game around.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott, however, remained focused on securing a win on Saturday night, despite their heavy lead.

USA Today reporter Bradley Gelber tweeted, “CBS asked Sean McDermott what his message was to the #Bills at the half when you’re up this big: ‘They were down pretty big in a Super Bowl and found their way back… that’s all we need to know.'”

Buffalo’s lead only continued to grow after halftime. With 8:48 left in the third quarter, the Bills’ lead grew to 33 to 3, after Allen there a 34-yard touchdown pass to Emmanuel Sanders.

Twitter Blew Up With Comments on Allen’s Incredible Throws Against the Patriots

My jaw is still on the floor. #BillsMafia https://t.co/FZe99kqD5h — Emily Bicks (@MissBicks) January 16, 2022

It wasn’t just Williams who was excited to see Allen and the Bills thriving against the Patriots. His first touchdown pass of the game to tight end Dawson Knox set the bar high, and the amazing plays just kept coming, leaving NFL analysts and fans were also in awe.

Josh Allen. Can. Not. Miss. Drops it in to Dawson Knox, who almost had his 3rd TD of the game. Instead the Bills have it 1st and goal from the 1. Zack Moss gets 1st carry at goal line on 1st, can't get in. Then Allen throws it instead… to TOMMY DOYLE!! #ODoyleRules — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) January 16, 2022

The ceiling we talked about with Josh Allen in 2018? He is exceeding it. — Louie DiBiase (@DiBiaseLOE) January 16, 2022

The #Bills are the 1st team this century to score a TD on each of their first 5 drives in a playoff game, per @ESPNStatsInfo. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) January 16, 2022

omg josh allen. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) January 16, 2022

The Bills defense was also putting on a clinic. The Patriots weren’t able to score a touchdown until late in the third quarter, which brought the score to 33-10.

Allen Crushed Any Doubts He’d Falter in Freezing Temperatures

Allen revealed earlier this week that he suffers from poor circulation, which caused worry that he could perform at a high level in freezing temperatures.

Allen’s passing accuracy takes a huge dip in inclement weather. The Athletic‘s Matthew Fairburn reported, “Allen has played five games in his career where the temperature at kickoff was 31 degrees or colder. The Bills are 3-2 in those games, and Allen has a completion percentage of 50.3 percent with 883 yards, six touchdowns, and seven interceptions.”

While bad weather will obviously affect the Patriots’ performance as well, “the difference is the Bills lean on their passing game a lot more than the Patriots do,” Fairburn noted.

However, Allen did not appear at all hindered by the 4-degree weather in Orchard Park on Saturday. At this rate, there’s a good chance backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky gets sent in to finish the game late in the fourth quarter.

