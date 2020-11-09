Bills Mafia Donates to Local Children’s Hospital in Honor of Josh Allen’s Grandmother

Josh Allen did something special on Sunday for the Buffalo Bills and their fanbase.

Now, Bills fans are doing something special for him.

As of 3 p.m on Monday, the Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo, one that Allen has been known to work with throughout his time in Buffalo, reported they had received over $63,000 in donations in honor of Allen’s late grandmother, who died Saturday evening. On Sunday, Allen went out and threw for 415 yards, three touchdowns, and ran for a fourth.

#BillsMafia isn't slowing down! We've received over 3,400 donations totalling $63,100 as of 3 p.m. today honoring @JoshAllenQB grandmother. You're making a huge impact on our hospital in her memory so thank you! For those who want to donate in her honor: https://t.co/pS4gCIRfEE — Oishei Children's Hospital (@OCHBuffalo) November 9, 2020

At 6 p.m. on Monday, Oishei reported that the total had surpassed $100,000

#BillsMafia you do not cease to amaze us. You have surpassed $100,000 in donations in less than 24 hours. On behalf of our patients and staff, thank you for your support. We are planning a special thank you for you, in @JoshAllenQB grandmother's honor, that we will share 💙🏈 — Oishei Children's Hospital (@OCHBuffalo) November 9, 2020

“That is just awesome and this is what makes Buffalo so special,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said during his media availability on Monday. “It’s just awesome to hear and so proud of Bills Mafia for rallying around Josh and this cause like they have done before. This is what makes Buffalo the community that it is.”

After the Bills beat the Seahawks 44-34 on Sunday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott told the media that Allen had let him know about his loss but was adamant about playing on Sunday. Then, when the Bills quarterback found out about the donations on Monday he posted on Twitter that he was at a loss for words.

At a loss for words. Buffalo, I love you. https://t.co/HdhoK0zUp3 — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) November 9, 2020

$17 for No. 17

In a statement released on Monday, Allen said he couldn’t be more thankful for the support from the fan base.

“I can’t tell you how special it is to see the outpouring of support for me and my family during this tough time,” Allen said in the statement. “The donations made to OCH in honor of my grandmother would make her so proud. Thank you Bills Mafia! It is an honor to be your quarterback.”

After the donations had started to catch on on Monday, the Oishei Children’s Hospital even offered a special button to donate in honor of Allen’s late grandmother

It was a No. 17 with blue and red stripes in the background.

We changed our donate button today for you #BillsMafia We are grateful you chose us as a way to honor @JoshAllenQB grandmother. You've already raised over $34,650 and you are making such an impact here for our patients! pic.twitter.com/2rZnmlsoRE — Oishei Children's Hospital (@OCHBuffalo) November 9, 2020

Fans could also donate, $30,$50, $150, or donate in any other amount they wanted too. As of 3 p.m., Oishei said they had received over 3,400 donations.

It’s the Guy We Know

Throughout his time in Buffalo, Allen has been known as one of the leaders of the team and that’s part of what made him stick out to both McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane.

Cole Beasley once told USA Today Allen was “A guy you bring to a bar fight,” and on Sunday, Dion Dawkins said Allen was a soldier in his post-game press conference.

“He’s a battler and he has the will of a champion,” Dawkins said. “Every time Josh touches that field, he lays it all on the line every play. He’s a leader. He’s our leader.”

So, when Allen came to McDermott and told him the news, there wasn’t any surprise that Allen wanted to be in the building, with his teammates, leading them to victory.

“For him to be able to do that and just compartmentalize that for a few hours, it really shows you his maturity and his willingness to compete at a high-level and him wanting to be around his teammates,” McDermott said. “It’s the guy we know.”

Buffalo Steps Up Again

This isn’t the first time Buffalo has stepped up either.

During their run to the playoffs in 2017, then Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton threw a game-winning touchdown pass against the Baltimore Ravens that sent the Bills to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Bills fans ended up donating to the Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation in $17 dollar increments to recognize the 17-year playoff drought they had gone through.

It was reported that over $400,000 was raised for Dalton’s foundation.

