Chargers Have a Misconception of Josh Allen

Throughout the first 10 games of the 2020 season, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been one of the best passing quarterbacks in the league.

He’s eighth in the league in passing yards (2,871), ninth in the league in passing touchdowns (21), and averages the seventh-most passing yards per game (287.1) for quarterbacks with nine games or more.

He’s essentially having the best passing season of his NFL career, yet the Los Angeles Chargers are still worried more about his running ability than his passing ability.

During a video conference call on Wednesday, Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn was asked about Allen’s development since he coached against him in 2018 and Lynn’s first observation was Allen’s mobility.

“He’s very mobile,” Lynn said. “At 240 pounds he becomes a running back when he leaves that pocket. He’s running over people, he’s making people miss, the plays that he can create with his legs are just plays that are hard to stop defensively. That’s dangerous and he’s doing a good job of that.”

When Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa talked to the media on Thursday, he walked the same line as his head coach. He didn’t touch on how Allen has improved as a passer, or how he’s putting up historic numbers, he focused on Allen’s ability to run the ball.

“He’s a beast, he’s a big guy, and he doesn’t run like most quarterbacks,” Bosa said during a video conference call. “He’s going to put his shoulder down and he’s going to try and run right through you so you have to be ready for that. He does get a little loose with the ball but I mean he’s a great athlete and he’s a great runner.”

With a lack of weapons surrounding him, Allen displayed his ability to run the ball during his first two seasons in the NFL.

He rushed for over 500 yards and had eight or more touchdowns in both seasons. He also averaged over 30 yards rushing per game. As a rookie, he ran for 52.6 yards per game and averaged 7.1 yards per attempt.

He was dangerous on the ground during those first two years and still is, but throughout this year Allen has proven to be much more than just a “running” quarterback.

Josh Allen is Suppressing His Running Game

Allen’s running ability is something every opposing defense should be aware of, but it shouldn’t be their top priority. Running has become somewhat of a second option for the former Wyoming quarterback.

Compared to his first two years, Allen is rushing the ball much less successfully this season. He’s averaging career-lows in yards per attempt (3.9) and yards per game (27.9). He has rushed for 279 yards and five touchdowns this season and has only rushed for over 60 yards once.

During his rookie season, Allen rushed for over 90 yards in four of his 11 starts and rushed for a career-high 135 yards against the Miami Dolphins in Week 12. Allen’s rushing ability is still apparent but with several weapons around him and with how successful the offense has been, it’s taken a back seat this season.

Josh Allen’s Passing Game Has Taken Off

Not many people saw it coming, but Allen’s passing game has reached a new level this season and it is, in part, due to the playmakers around him and the calls coming down from the booth.

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has put his full trust in Allen and it has shown. As the Bills begin their late-season push Allen is set to smash his previous single-season records. He’s completed 68.4 percent of his passes and has already completed 44 more passes than he did his entire rookie season.

With the addition of Stefon Diggs, the Bills passing offense has skyrocketed to the top of the league as they average the fifth-most passing yards (287.1) in the NFL.

Without a doubt, Allen is still a threat to run the ball and teams should be aware of it. But, as the Buffalo Bills signal-caller continues to put big numbers in the passing game, teams need to start respecting his arm as much as his running ability.

