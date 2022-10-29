City Issues Warning to Residents About Voting for Bills QB Josh Allen

While Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen leads the NFL with the best odds to win the MVP Award, the 26-year-old is not in the running to win a position in local politics, which is apparently a huge disappointment to the residents of Westbrook, Maine.

Despite lawn signs stating “Josh Allen for Mayor” filling front yards in Westbrook, a city located approximately 560 miles from Orchard Park, New York, Allen is not a candidate, and a vote for him won’t count. However, enough people have complained about not seeing Allen’s name on the ballot that the City of Westbrook‘s official Facebook page was compelled to issue a warning to residents on Friday, October 28.

“A few folks have stopped by City Hall to let us know that there’s something wrong with their ballots – they’ve seen lawn signs around town for this Josh Allen fella, but he’s not listed as a candidate,” the post stated. “Please note that Josh Allen is the quarterback for the Buffalo Bills. Josh Allen is not actually a candidate in the City of Westbrook. Votes cast for Josh Allen will be counted as blanks. But now we know we’ve got some loyal Bills fans in town! #gobillsgo.”

While Bills Mafia found this entire situation hilariously wonderful, certain Westrbook locals did not. One man commented, “FOR THE RECORD, THE MAJORITY OF THE CITY OF WESTBROOK EMPLOYEES SUPPORT THE NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS,” which makes sense since Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusettes is much closer to Westbrook.

However, the person who runs the city’s account doesn’t care, and replied with a personal message: “Unfortunately for the majority of City of Westbrook employees, it’s a Bills fan that runs the City’s Facebook page.”

Allen Is Focused on Taking on the Green Bay Packers in Primetime

Aaron Rodgers vs. Josh Allen#GoPackGo vs. #BillsMafia See you Sunday night. 💯 pic.twitter.com/bcVh0AsKeZ — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 28, 2022

While Allen could possibly enter politics after he retires from the NFL, right now, he’s laser-focused on taking down quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. Buffalo was deemed 10.5-point favorites to beat the Packers in Week 8, marking the first time in Rodgers’ career that he’s been a double-digit underdog, and while the 38-year-old is clearly struggling this season, Allen is not sleeping on the four-time MVP.

“He’s Aaron Rodgers,” Allen told reporters on Wednesday, October 26. “One of the best, if not the best quarterback to play the game. I think we understand that. All we can focus on though is putting our best foot forward in practice, developing a game plan, and going out and trying to execute on Sunday night.”

While Buffalo (5-1) is returning from their bye week on a high following their 24-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Packers (3-4) are in the midst of a three-game losing streak after an embarrassing defeat to the Washington Commanders in Week 7.

“Every game is so different,” Allen noted. “We don’t really look at records. They’ve got a really good group of guys and again, one of the best quarterbacks that’s ever played the game.”

Aaron Rodgers' winning streak in primetime is the longest by any QB since 1970. Will it continue Sunday night vs. the Bills? pic.twitter.com/hsPigyrx6o — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 28, 2022

Not only do the Packers have a 0-6 career record when playing on the road in Orchard Park, per USA Today, but under head coach Sean McDermott, the Bills have never lost their first game back from a bye week.

There is one stat that bodes well in Rodgers’ favor, he’s won each of the Packers’ last 13 matchups in primetime. Unfortunately for Rodgers, however, the Bills have the No. 1 defense in the NFL.

Allen Has His Own Motivation to Beat the Packers in Week 8

While Rodgers’ underdog status has him extra motivated to get a win on Sunday Night Football, and he’s put his entire offense on notice if they can’t get it together to play well against Buffalo, Allen has his own source of inspiration.

The Wyoming alum recalled on Wednesday the first time he faced Rodgers as a rookie back on September 30, 2018. During the matchup at Lambeau Field, the Bills lost 26-0.

“I didn’t know left from right at that point,” Allen said of the blowout defeat, during which he completed 16-of-33 passes for 151 yards and two interceptions. “Just in terms of our scheme, blocking, our protection – it was just a blur to me.”

At the NFL Combine in 2018, Josh Allen was asked which quarterback he tries to model his game after. "It would be Aaron Rodgers… he makes some crazy throws… plays with a lot of grit. That's what I try and go out there and do."#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/P4A6OzKgfK — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) October 27, 2022

A lot has changed since Allen first played against his idol, the player he admired growing as a kid in Firebaugh, California. Heading into Week 8, Allen leads the NFL averaging 330 passing yards per game, and ranks second with 19 touchdowns, per Bills reporter Maddy Glab.

As for when those elite quarterback instincts finally kicked in, and his ability to assess plays pre-snap, Allen said it’s been a team effort.

“I think things have slowed down a little bit, especially when you’re referring to that first Green Bay game I played in,” Allen said. “Just understanding how defenses are playing our team… I haven’t seen it all and there’s going to be some things that get me, but honestly, doing the best film prep that we can do, trusting on the coaching staff and the information we’re given, and then again, sticking to our base rules, and just trying to make things right if things go wrong and not making a bad play worse.