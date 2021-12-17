Panthers Vs. Bills: 4 QBs Predicted to Play in Week 15

While the Buffalo Bills announced the quarterback Josh Allen will be starting against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday despite suffering a sprained foot last week, head coach Sean McDermott remains protective of their $258 million franchise star.

McDermott received heat from fans, including criticism from Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, for allowing Allen to keep rushing the ball while playing with an obvious limp in Week 15.

McDermott appears to know he was playing with danger against Tampa Bay and made sure to say that Bills backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky will be ready to step in for Allen if need be. Because Trubisky missed two weeks of action due to COVID-19 last month, Buffalo also doesn’t have to worry about having their backup getting ruled out at the last minute.

#Bills in interesting spot of “protection” because Mitchell Trubisky is in 90-day window where he doesn’t have to get COVID testing due to positive test. That means no need for going with an emergency COVID QB again. — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) December 14, 2021

“That’s why we brought Mitch in,” McDermott said.on WGR Sportsradio 550, per Bills Wire. “He’s more than capable. We have 100 percent confidence in Mitch to go out and execute at the level that we expect him to execute at, for us to play good football and winning football and so there’s no hesitation whatsoever there.”

Carolina Panthers’ QB Duties Will Be Shared Between Cam Newton & P.J. Walker

While there’s a good chance both Allen and Trubisky play on Sunday, the Panthers have already leaned into utilizing a carousel of quarterbacks, switching between Cam Newton and P.J. Walker.

For Newton, a former No.1 overall pick who was named MVP in 2015, sharing starting quarterback duties is a major demotion. However, it seems Newton put his ego aside to do whatever is best for the team.

“You’ve just got to be a professional,” Newton said, per Panthers Wire. “Don’t allow it to be a distraction, no matter what it is.”

Cam Newton going back to the bench after getting benched for PJ Walker: pic.twitter.com/sTeMkiEonY — HappYGilm0OrE (9-4) PATRIOTS RUN THE AFC (@HappyGiIm0OrEYT) December 14, 2021

“I do what I’m told. It sounds kind of… but it’s true. I’m a player, and I gain guidance from what the coaches’ plan is. I trust in the coaches’ plan, whether it’s coming from up top or even coach (Jeff) Nixon. Those guys come up with the plan, and it’s in our best interest as a team to follow it as players and execute it to the best of our ability.”

As for the team’s emergency quarterbacks, more Panthers players are getting shuffled around. While Sam Darnold will not likely be activated to suit up against the Bills, third-string quarterback Matt Rhule was placed on COVID/reserve on Friday. If needed, their emergency quarterback would come in the form of running back Reggie Bonnafon, according to ESPN‘s David Newton.

Preparing to Play Against 2 QBs Is No Easy Feat for the Bills Defense

Cam Newton coaching up the O line even though PJ Walker is up. Leader. pic.twitter.com/knW0wAvkmL — !!! (@iSO_TQ92) December 12, 2021

Typically, a team’s defense spends all week studying tape to figure out exactly how to stop their opponent from scoring, but for the Bills in Week 15, they need to examine not just one quarterback’s style of play, but two.

It’s also likely that the Panthers are thriving off the added homework going with two quarterbacks gives to opposing teams.

Sources tell me Matt Rhule plans to alternate every snap between Cam Newton and PJ Walker next week. “The defense will never know who’s throwing a pick next” he was quoted saying. — Trev Reporteraport (@incredelman_11) December 13, 2021

Panthers analyst Jim Szoke said during an appearance on One Bills Live: I

t’s a flow of the game kind of thing. In the Washington game a couple of weeks ago, Cam was playing well and had three touchdown drives, so P.J. didn’t play. Then Cam struggled mightily against Miami two games ago and had some issues this past game against Atlanta. If the team needs a spark or change of pace, or package of plays they’ll turn to P.J. Walker. I don’t think it’s premeditated. If things are going well, he’ll stay on the sidelines. Other than that, it could be P.J. Walker time at one point or another.

Bills safety Jordan Poyer said the team is preparing for “two different styles of quarterbacks,” on December 19. “Obviously, a vet in Cam Newton, who has the ability to run the football and throw the football. PJ (Walker) is a little bit more of a thrower. It is challenging though. We’ve got to understand who is in the game and never know how they’re going to try to play the game out. Just got to be ready for everything. But too very talented players that we have to prepare for.”

