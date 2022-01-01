Bills QB Josh Allen & His Girlfriend Host Intimate NYE Party [PHOTOS]

The Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen accomplished a lot in 2021. Not only did he sign a $258 million contract extension, but he’s also in the midst of one of the best campaigns of his career, confidently leading his team toward the postseason.

Therefore, Allen had a lot to celebrate on New Year’s Eve. Along with his longtime girlfriend Brittany Williams, he hosted an intimate party on December 31, 2021. Serving glasses of Veuve Cliquot in a room almost completely decorated with shiny balloons, the couple hosted a small group of friends at their home to ring in the new year.

A few familiar faces were spotted at Allen’s household in Buffalo. Bills’ wide receiver Tanner Gentry attended with his wife, Kaytlyn Gentry, as was backup up quarterback Mitch Trubisky, and his pregnant wife, Hillary.

Like Hillary Trubisky, Kaytlyn Gentry also posted photos from the intimate New Year’s Eve bash. She captioned a photo with her husband, “A lot can happen in a year. Proud of us for what we have accomplished by the end of this one.”

Other attendees were incredibly close friends of the couple, including Brooke and J Moore, whose wedding they attended in early November, Sammi Magyar, and designer Mac Godden.

The Bills Face the Atlanta Falcons on January 2

It’s unlikely that Allen or any of his teammates partied too hard on New Year’s Eve, as the Bills have a pivotal game on Sunday, January 7 against the Atlanta Falcons.

While the Bills (9-6) are 14.5 point favorites to beat the Falcons (7-8) at Highmark Stadium, Buffalo has proved numerous times this season that they are not immune to losing to lesser opponents with losing records.

However, if the Bills can defeat the Falcons in Week 17, and beat the New York Jets (4-11), they will become the AFC East’s division champions for the second year in a row.

Here’s hoping Allen’s New Year’s resolution for 2022 was to bring Buffalo their first-ever Super Bowl Championship win, and that all the guests at his house party were vaccinated.

Falcons Head Coach Is ‘Excited’ to Play the Allen & the Bills

While Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was only joking when he said that the only way his team could stop the Bills dual-threat quarterback was to not “let him off the bus,” head coach Arthur Smith was not kidding when he said it’s going to take a valiant effort to keep Allen from scoring:

Josh is a guy that can make every throw on the field. I mean, damn near can throw the ball out of the stadium like those guys you see in those YouTube trick videos. He’s big, he’s tough. He can extend plays. He’s hard to tackle. So yeah, he’ll be a challenge. He’s one of the few guys that actually will go in there and they run some kind of quarterback gap schemes with him. He’ll go in between the tackles. That’s different than other running quarterbacks. So, we’ve got our work cut out for us, but we’re excited about the challenge.

