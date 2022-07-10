Patrick Mahomes ‘Saves Josh Allen’s Life’ From Wild Ball [LOOK]

Numerous superstar athletes are golfing at the American Century Championship tournament in South Lake Tahoe this weekend, including Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, and his former partner from The Match, Patrick Mahomes.

After the first round of the charity tournament in Stateline, Nevada, Allen was tied for 32nd place, alongside former Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams. On Saturday, July 9, Allen was set to play the second round alongside the Chiefs’ superstar quarterback and tight end Travis Kelce.

While walking across the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, a football was suddenly hurled toward Allen’s direction, during which Mahomes’s insanely quick reaction and incredibly impressive one-handed catch saved the Bills quarterback from getting whacked in the face.

Video of the moment quickly went viral, racking up over 400,000 views overnight. A Chiefs fan account retweeted the video initially posted by Fox 4 report Rob Collins and wrote, “Mahomes doesn’t want any excuses from the Bills, saves Josh Allen’s life.”

The responses to the video were strongly mixed. “Thank god he saved the better QB 🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️ cheifs fans enjoy the rude awakening this year,” a Bills fan wrote, while a Chiefs fan tweeted, “Allen flinched. Mahomes didn’t. Kind of like in the playoffs.”

Other viewers saw this as a moment of peace bringing the two rival teams together. One person responded, “I’ve always said that Bills Mafia is the best fanbase that comes through KC. It’s always respect and some beers after the game 💯,” while another man wrote, “as a bills fan, it took me a good two months to go through the grief but mahomes is genuinely a great guy. Excellent athlete and great heart. will hold high respect for the chiefs :))).”

Both Allen & Mahomes Speak About One Another With High Respect

While Allen and the Bills have yet to crack the code to beat Mahomes and the Chiefs in a playoff game, that hasn’t stopped the 26-year-old from having a deep respect for his rival quarterback.

Prior to kickoff of what would become the most exciting game in NFL postseason history, the AFC Divisional playoff matchup between the Bills and Chiefs on January 23, Allen said of Mahomes during his press conference on January 19, “He’s an awesome dude and has his foundation set up that helps a lot of people, that’s something I admire. He’s a really good dude off the field.”

The feelings appear to be mutual. Mahomes said of Allen that same day, “He’s a tremendous player. I actually know him a little bit off the field as well — great dude.”

Since the Bills’ heartbreaking 42-36 overtime loss, the relationship between the two superstars appears to have only grown close. Between taking on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers in The Match, and their witty repartee on Twitter, the two have developed a true friendship off the field.

Allen Was Also Recently Seen Hanging Out With Another AFC East Rival

QBs at Tight End U: Josh Allen, Zach Wilson and former 49er C.J. Beathard pic.twitter.com/qKXsZSoZxu — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) June 23, 2022

The 6-foot-5 stud, who’s been referred to as the “scariest quarterback” heading into the 2022 NFL season, does not allow division rivalries to dictate his off-the-field actions. Last month, Allen traveled to Nashville to help out with Kelce’s annual Tight End University camp, as did New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.

On June 24, a video of the two walking along the field with Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard caused quite a stir on social media. While Allen’s gym photo showing off his massive arm muscles went viral two months ago, Wilson’s much bigger appearance caught people’s attention.

WGR 550 reporter Nate Geary tweeted, “Zach Wilson looking YOLKED 👀,” while A Jets fan wrote, “Josh Allen is one of the biggest QBs in the league. Zach Wilson really beefed up this off-season.”

“Definitely more nfl body now than when drafted,” one man observed of the 6-foot-2 quarterback, while others commented on how confident the Bills star looked walking alongside Wilson. “Josh Allen looks like the Varsity QB showing the new Freshman around Campus 🤣😂,” one man tweeted.

