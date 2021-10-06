Bills QB Ripped Apart, No Comparison to Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes: Analyst

The Buffalo Bills step into the national spotlight in Week 5 as they travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs, whom they lost to during the AFC Championship matchup last season

This “revenge” game will be featured on Sunday Night Football, which means analysts will be discussing all week the comparisons between Bills’ franchise star Josh Allen and the Chief’s MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

According to First Things First host Nick Wright, however, Allen doesn’t deserve to be compared to Mahomes. Wright said on Tuesday that Allen “has been nothing close to the quarterback he was last year,” and that his stats thus far this season more closely resemble that of Washington Football Team’s Taylor Heinicke and New York Giants’ Daniel Jones.

How narrow is the gap between Josh Allen & Patrick Mahomes? "It has been under covered that Josh Allen this year has been nothing close to the QB he was last year. … The discussion Josh Allen is in this year is him & Daniel Jones, not so much him & Mahomes." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/3vIEH2dEnD — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) October 6, 2021

When asked how narrow the gap is between Allen and Mahomes, Wright brought the receipts. Allen’s had “one great game, one good game, and two bad games,” Wright says before showing the side-by-side stats between the star quarterbacks.

Granted, Mahomes stats are better than Allen’s on every level, but the Chiefs are 2-2, and the Bills are 3-1. What important are personal stats if they’re not bringing the team a win?

Wright points out that Allen’s stats thus far this season pale in comparison to that of Cowboys’ quarterback Dak Prescott, Cincinnati Bengals starter Joe Burrow, and Minnesota Vikings’ Kirk Cousins.

Adding insult to injury, Wright also notes that Heinicke, who started the season as Washington’s backup, has a better passing rating and tallies more yards per pass.

Wright Again Stomped on Allen vs. Mahomes Comparisons While Appearing on ‘The Herd’





THE HERD | Nick Wright tells Colin: "Josh Allen has been nothing close to the QB he was last year" THE HERD | Nick Wright tells Colin: "Josh Allen has been nothing close to the QB he was last year" 2021-10-06T16:45:51Z

Wright might not want to show his face in Buffalo any time soon, as the analyst continued his argument against Allen being compared to Mahomes while appearing on Colin Cowherd’s The Herd show on Tuesday.

While the Chiefs are only 3-point favorites to win on Sunday, Wright doesn’t see the Bills posing a real threat for an upset. “I do believe the Bills will win if the Chiefs turn the ball over in their first three possessions like they did with the Chargers, but nobody thinks they’re going to do that.”

As for Allen, “He’s 27th in the league in completion percentage. The bills up to this point this season, are winning despite Josh Allen regressing to rookie or second-year Josh Allen. That’s a statistical fact.”

Prior to the AFC Championship game last season, the Chiefs also defeated the Bills when Allen and Mahomes first played their first head-to-head matchup on October 19, 2020. The Chiefs won 26-17.

Chiefs’ Defense Is Kansas City’s Achilles Heel

While Wright’s stats on Allen are not wrong, they also don’t show the whole story. Mahomes numbers are higher because he’s had to pick up the slack for the team’s awful defense.

The Chiefs have scored a total of 134 points to achieve over four games (33.5 points per game) to notch two wins. As for Andy Reid’s team is not 4-0, their defense has allowed 125 points against (31.2 PPG), which ranks 31st in the NFL, according to The Football Database.

