Bills QB Josh Allen Makes Bold Statement About Super Bowl 56

The Buffalo Bills have already earned themselves a spot in the playoffs, but that’s not enough for quarterback Josh Allen. If the Bills beat the New York Jets and win the AFC East division title for the second year in a row, Allen still won’t be satisfied.

The 25-year-old dual-threat quarterback has put his heart, body, and soul into the game this season, becoming the only player in NFL history to tally 100 passing touchdowns and 30 rushing touchdowns in his first four seasons in the league.

ALL the latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!

While personal accolades are great, Allen is looking for the franchise to make history this season, and finally, win a Super Bowl championship. The Bills heading to playoffs for the third straight year, which is an impressive stat, but not endgame.

“It speaks a lot about the guys in this locker room, about the front office, and our coaching staff,” Allen said, per Bills Wire on January 5. “Being as consistent as possible three years in a row, it’s not easy. Winning isn’t easy in this league, and you need to celebrate it when you can.

Josh Allen says the signs around the building have already been changed from 'PLAYOFF caliber' to 'CHAMPIONSHIP caliber'#BillsMafia — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) January 5, 2022

“But at the same time, we’re not just hoping to get into the playoffs. That’s not our goal. Our main goal at the start of the season is to give ourselves a chance to win the Super Bowl, and yes, to get to the Super Bowl, you’ve got to make the playoffs. So, we’ve accomplished that goal, but we have loftier ones ahead of us.”

The Bills Haven’t Clinched the AFC East Title at Home Since 1995





Play



1995 Week 16 Dolphins at Bills 2019-10-17T21:19:40Z

Before the Bills get to Super Bowl 56, they need to beat the New York Jets in Orchard Park on Sunday, January 9. While playing at home is usually an advantage, the Bills have historically terrible luck when it comes to clinching the AFC East title at Highmark Stadium.

The last time the Bills clinched the division at home was on December 17, 1995, against the Miami Dolphins, WGR 550’s Sal Carpaccio pointed out on Twitter on Wednesday, a stat which is not lost on Allen.

“It means a lot,” Allen said. “For us to give that to the fans, especially after last year with COVID and them not being able to be there, I think it’d mean a lot for them.”

Good thing Josh Allen, Jordan Poyer, and Micah Hyde didn’t make the Pro Bowl. They will be too busy playing in the Super Bowl. #BillsMafia — Lisa ♡ (@lisaunger_716) January 2, 2022

Happy New Years… I don’t have many wishes but , our QB is Josh Allen so all I’ll say is… Buffalo, let’s get this Super Bowl😤😤😤❤️💙 GO BILLS‼️ — Amanda Mikulec (@amandadavey23) January 1, 2022

Safety Jordan Poyer also wants to give this gift to the fans. “Obviously, it would be a huge accomplishment for the city of Buffalo,” Poyer said. “I think one of our coaches was talking earlier about his neighbor, a season-ticket holder for 20 years, and how it would be the first time he’s ever seen the Bills win the AFC at home. We know how special it would be.”

The Bills Could Possibly Snag the No. 2 Seed in the Playoffs

Sean McDermott: "Records don't matter, the Jets are playing good football." — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) January 5, 2022

The Bills are favorited to beat the Jets with a 17-point spread. However, the Jets proved they still have a lot of fight in them after nearly taking down Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, January 2.

#Jets HC Robert Saleh is really excited about the upcoming matchup w/ #BillsMafia, ‘this is everything you dream of’ considering playoff atmosphere & December football + says ‘we gotta make them earn it’, w/ a win the #Bills win the AFC East: #NYJvsBUF #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/k6ntyXBvjI — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) January 3, 2022

Therefore, don’t expect Allen and the Bills to sleep on this final regular-season matchup. If Buffalo wins on Sunday and the Cincinnati Bengals lose, the Bills will earn the No.3 seed in the playoffs.

If the Bills win, and both the Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs lose, the Bills could bump up to the No.2 seed, per News 1 Buffalo’s Jon Scott.

“We’re just trying to go win a game and go 1-0,” Allen said of their Jets rematch on Sunday. “We understand that the Jets are gonna come in here and they’re gonna be extremely hungry and they’re gonna be ready to play on Sunday, so we know that, and they know that. So, we got to be ready to come out and give everything we got.”

READ NEXT: Bills WR Super Close to Earning Mega 7-Figure Bonus in Week 18