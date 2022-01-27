Bills QB Josh Allen’s Personal Note to NFL About Pro Bowl Goes Viral

Following Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen‘s incredible performance throughout the postseason, it’s only become more difficult to understand why he wasn’t an official Pro Bowl selection.

During the Bills’ heartbreaking overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 23, Allen completed 27-of-37 passes for 329 yards, four touchdowns, and 68 rushing yards. Overall, during Buffalo’s two consecutive postseason games, he scored nine touchdowns and zero interceptions, which is a first in NFL history, per The Buffalo News’ Jason Wolf.

During the regular season, the 25-year-old ranked eighth in passing yards (4,407), and seventh in passing touchdowns (36) while also recording 763 yards rushing, including 54 rushing first downs, per The Athletic, and six rushing touchdowns.

JOSH ALLEN LASER BEAM TD 🚀 WHAT A THROW (via @nfl) pic.twitter.com/JlLsiPa7i4 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 24, 2022

Allen, who was merely pegged as an “alternate” for the Pro Bowl, announced his decision on whether or not he’ll participate in the game by sending a personal note to the league, which was posted on Twitter by ESPN’s Chris Mortensen.

Josh Allen won’t be playing as a Pro Bowl alternate QB. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/bNwzhdk8wR — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 27, 2022

The $258 million franchise star wrote, “Unfortunately I will be declining the invitation to play in the Pro Bowl this year in order to allow my body to rest and recover from the harshness of the season. The type of quarterback I am, I obtain a lot of bumps and bruises along the road of a season, so I will use this time to let my body heal.”

Twitter Had a Strong Reaction to Allen’s Message

QB1 will not be at the 2022 Pro Bowl.#GoBills | #BillsMafia — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 27, 2022

Allen’s message declining his invitation to play as an alternate at the Pro Bowl quickly went viral on Twitter. Bills fans had Allen’s back, as for those who’ve watched Allen play every week know that he basically single-handedly carried his team into the postseason.

“No need to. He has nothing to prove or show,” one fan responded, while another person wrote, “Yup!! Let our WARRIOR HEAL!! We all know how much he gave of himself this season. In more ways than one!!”

Pro Bowl: “hey Josh we’d love to have you play in our game this year, you were an alternate and get the nod now. you’ll earn $40k!” Josh Allen: pic.twitter.com/25mMdhOpOX — Chris Trapasso (@ChrisTrapasso) January 27, 2022

“He gracefully declined your courtesy alternate invitation,” another Bills fan tweeted. “If he had been rightfully been voted to the pro bowl, I believe he would have gone… it’s the disrespect of not getting voted as a pro bowler in the first place. Pro bowl selection is a popularity contest not merit based.”

The Wyoming alum’s ability to go ahead and run the ball himself, continuously putting himself in the position to get sacked, Allen’s body must need some serious rest and care. However, other NFL fans derided his decision to opt-out.

“Probably needs the extra time to figure out how they can get past the Chiefs next year,” one man tweeted, while another person wrote, “Mahomes broke him again.”

Josh Allen to the Pro Bowl pic.twitter.com/mKgRw3IBFK — Kent Hull fan account (@1980Billsfan) January 27, 2022

Numerous NFL fans, however, simply just don’t care about the Pro Bowl. “This is almost comical. Who would want to play in the pro bowl. Haven’t watched it in years,” one man tweeted, while another person joked, “It’s primarily to get the free Hawaii vacation.”

Allen Previously Said He ‘Doesn’t Give a S***’ About the Pro Bowl

Do you guys talk abaht the lack of respect for the Buffalo Bills?? "We want the respect that we deserve but at the same time I could give 2 shits about all of that.. I'm so focused trying to win football games for this team" ~@JoshAllenQB#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/SSUUAKS9Kb — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 20, 2022

While appearing on The Pat McAfee Show last week, just days before the AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Chiefs, Allen was asked about how feels about “the lack of respect for the Buffalo Bills” from the league, and more specifically, how few players from the team were selected for the Pro Bowl this year, including him.

Allen said, “I mean I think as men, right, we want respect. I think that’s something that’s just in nature. We want the respect that we deserve. but at the same, I could give two s**** about all that.”

“I am just focused on being the best quarterback for this team, the best teammate I can be, and trying to win football games for this team.

“But again, Our defense, yea. no pro bowlers? And they’re No.1 statistically in every other category. It’s a little mind-boggling. And all of sudden you see Po [Jordan Poyer and Micah [Hyde] being all-pro guys. It doesn’t really make a whole lot of sense.

“But at the same time, we’re so internally motivated here in Buffalo. And we wanna win for each other and that’s what we plan on doing.”

