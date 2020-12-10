Josh Allen Reveals What Has Motivated His Recent Success

At times this season, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has shown no fear. He’s taken on the biggest linemen as he’s tried to reach the first down marker and he’s tried to fit passes into the smallest windows in order to find a receiver and gain big yards.

It’s the same type of mentality over and over again and for Allen, it all goes back to one thing. He never wants to let his teammates or anyone in his organization down.

“As the quarterback of the team, your job is to move the ball and score points so when we’re not scoring points that’s my biggest fear,” Allen said during a video conference call earlier this week. “That puts our defense in a bind if we’re not moving the chains on third down and that puts us behind the eight-ball and we have to punt the ball away. That’s what drives me, that’s what motivates me.

“I fear letting the guys who drafted me, this front office, and this organization down by trading up to come get me. That’s basically the biggest fear I have in my mind and that’s why I work extremely hard.”

Throughout his NFL career, Allen has always taken credit for losses. Whenever the Bills have come out on the losing end, Allen has taken the blame because he’s always felt that it was his fault. That’s what quarterbacks are meant to do and that’s probably why Allen was given the “C” on his chest so early in his career.

On multiple occasions over the past few seasons, his Bills teammates have said they would follow Allen into battle and he’s gained the utmost respect from many of them because of the mentality that he takes onto the field every game.

Now, with the Bills playing in the national spotlight and on the verge of a playoff appearance, everyone else is getting to see it too.

Allen Was Named Offensive Player of the Week

Buffalo’s victory over the San Francisco 49ers was another big win in a grouping of signature wins this season, but it was also a coming out party for Allen, again, on a national stage and he was rewarded for it with AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

He’s the first Bills player in franchise history to win the award three times in one season. He also earned it in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins and Week 9 against the Seattle Seahawks. Between those two games, Allen threw for 830 yards, 415 in both games, and seven touchdowns. He also completed 75-percent of his passes.

Against the 49ers, Allen was just as good. He threw for 375 yards and four touchdowns, which went to four different receivers, while completing 80% of his 40 pass attempts. It was another signature game for Allen as he scrambled out of the pocket and made difficult throws look easy, including a pass to Gabe Davis that had people asking how he did it.

Allen has been doing special things all season long and his performance against the 49ers was just another example.

Earning National Recognition and MVP Consideration

After his recent performance, Allen has started to get the recognition that he’s deserved this year with his play. On ESPN’s First Take earlier this week, Max Kellerman called Allen an “elite quarterback” because of how much he has improved since his rookie season.

Since his rookie season, Allen has improved his completion percentage by over 17 points from 52.8% to 69.9% and he’s cut down his interception percentage from 3.8 his rookie season. Allen has also shown a better understanding of the Buffalo offense as well as he’s looked more comfortable in the pocket, making pre-snap changes and post-snap reads.

After Buffalo’s matchup with the 49ers, Allen currently has the 5th most passing yards (3,403), the 6th most passing touchdowns (26), and the 6th most passing yards per game (283.6) among quarterbacks with 10 games or more. He also has the 4th best completion percentage (69.9) in the NFL.

