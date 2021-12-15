Bills Provide Update on QB Josh Allen’s Status, Backup Ready to Go

The Buffalo Bills are taking things slow after their 33-27 overtime loss to the Tampa Buccaneers on Sunday. Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced that instead of practice as normal on Wednesday, December 15, the team would do a walk-through instead.

“McDermott decided to do the walkthrough practice to give players as much rest as possible both mentally and physically after a game that went into overtime,” Bills reporter Maddy Glab tweeted.

Despite downgrading practice, all eyes remained on the Bills practice field to learn the status of quarterback Josh Allen, who sprained his foot while playing against Tampa Bay and wore a walking boot during the postgame media conference.

The Bills officially stated that Allen was “limited” in practice, as he’s still dealing with soreness in his foot, and that backup “Mitchell Trubisky will see more reps,” News 1 Buffalo reporter Jon Scott tweeted.

'He's working through it… the soreness is still there." -Sean McDermott on Josh Allen's foot injury#BillsMafia https://t.co/C4Kz5dPjJp — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) December 15, 2021

Hopefully, added rest is all Allen needs to be ready to go in Week 15, as Buffalo will have an extremely tough time remaining competitive over the next four regular-season games if they’re forced to play without their franchise star.

While Trubisky warmed up on the sidelines and was ready to step in and take over against the Buccaneers, Allen fought through the pain and finished out the game.

McDermott said they'll take it one day at a time with Allen. — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) December 15, 2021

If the Bills didn’t lose their past two games, perhaps, Allen would get a week off and allow Trubisky to take on the Carolina Panthers (5-8), a team sitting in last place in the NFC South. However, Buffalo has lost more than a few games to inferior opponents already this season, and need Allen on the field to nail down a victory in Week 15.

Allen Says He’s ‘Feeling Better’ Than He Did on Sunday

It didn't lead to the result we all wanted, but Allen's performance on Sunday was historic. pic.twitter.com/0k1xvt6oov — Buffalo Rumblings (@BuffRumblings) December 15, 2021

The 25-year-old quarterback provided some good news on Wednesday, noting that he was “feeling quite a bit better” than he did a few days ago, per 13 WHAM’s Dan Fetes. “If I’m going to go, I’m going to go,” Allen stated.

Even with an injured foot, Allen put on quite the show against the Buccaneers in Week 14, clearing the 21-point deficit from the first half, rushing for a season-high 109 yards, and throwing for 308 yards to force the game into overtime.

Other Bills players who were also “limited” in practice on Wednesday included Star Lotulelei (toe) and Tommy Sweeney (hip).

Allen Was Spotted Out on Tuesday Evening Without His Walking Boot

the story of tonight, imo https://t.co/pP5BgTbnQJ — katherine fitzgerald (@kfitz134) December 15, 2021

On Tuesday evening, Allen and his girlfriend, Brittany Williams, were spotted attending the hit show, Hamilton. While Allen was seen without his walking boot, which is a great sign, many Twitter users commented with worry to see him not wearing a mask.

Numerous NFL teams are riddled with a COVID-19 outbreak and don’t want to see their starting quarterback get the highly contagious virus.

We’ve placed LB Tyrel Dodson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/MAg0zBfmEV — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 13, 2021

While most of the roster is healthy at the moment, Bills announced on Monday that linebacker Tyrel Dodson has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

