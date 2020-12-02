Josh Allen Talks About How His Injury May Affect Him

Josh Allen is as strong as they come and he doesn’t want to spend any more time on the sideline than he has to.

On Wednesday, during his media availability, the Buffalo Bills quarterback said that the ankle/knee injury that he suffered during their matchup on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers shouldn’t affect him too much.

“It is what it is it happened and I just tried to get back out there as quickly as possible,” Allen said on Wednesday. “I hate missing plays, I hate missing practices, I didn’t miss today, but that’s just my mindset. I don’t want to miss any time with my guys and being out there and it shouldn’t affect me going forward too much.”

Allen was running an option play during the game on Sunday and pulled the ball from running back Zack Moss before sprinting to the right side. Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa caught up with him and took him down to the ground.

BE OK JOSH ALLEN 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/pxfk5LfkLf — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 29, 2020

On the way to the ground, Allen’s leg got twisted underneath Bosa and he hunched over in pain for a few moments and watched the next play from the sideline.

He came in the very next play, and was seen pleading his case to not miss a play at all, and played the rest of the game. He threw for 157 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for 32 yards and a touchdown.

Follow the Heavy on Bills Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Josh Allen Photo Circulates on Social Media

Bills fans know that Allen is tough enough to play through an injury, but any time a franchise quarterback goes down, fans hold their breath.

Sunday was no different.

Allen returned and led the Bills to a victory but after the game a tweet about how serious his injury could be started circulating on social media.

The Twitter account Banged Up Bills, who is a physical therapist and analyzes Bills injuries, sent out a photo comparison between Allen earlier in the game and when he walked off afterward. He claimed that based on the video and the photo in his tweet, that Allen may have suffered an MCL sprain.

Pics sent to me by colemcgarvey on IG from Bills website, Allen appears to have a knee inj based on bracing under the pants on R leg. Explains why you see more sock on R>L. Based on video, may have suffered a MCL sprain. Didn’t limit him much today #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/EDpCYkaXkZ — Banged Up Bills (@BangedUpBills) November 29, 2020

In the photo from after the game, Allen seems to have a big brace on his right leg, which is where the speculation of a knee injury may be coming from.

If there was an injury or Allen was hiding the severity of it, it didn’t seem to affect him much as the Bills deployed the running game in the second half to carry them to victory.

Josh Allen Playing Through An Injury Isn’t Anything New

Earlier this season, Allen went down with a shoulder injury against the Las Vegas Raiders. Although it bothered him over the course of the next few weeks, Allen still played.

He played with a brace on and struggled for a few weeks as the Bills lost two games to the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans. Those losses can’t be completely attributed to Allen’s injury though as both teams challenged him with new defensive looks. Allen did bounce back against the Jets in Week 7 when he threw for 307 yards.

He returned to his early-season self when he threw for 415 yards and three touchdowns against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9.

READ NEXT