Photo of Bills QB Josh Allen Playing Tug-of-War Goes Viral

There are still 125 days until the 2023 NFL season officially kicks off, but Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen appears ready to hurdle over several defenders.

During Buffalo’s voluntary workout program, the 26-year-old participated in a game of Tug-of-War with his fellow teammates, photos of which went viral after the team’s official account shared them on Twitter. While Allen’s played a good amount of golf in his free time, the quarterback also looks like he hasn’t missed leg day.

On Friday, May 5, the Bills shared 95 photos from the Tug-of-War game, but the top picture of the album, featuring Allen wearing an “Iron Bills” championship belt around his waist while in a deep squat, caught fans’ attention.

One person tweeted, “Dem thighs,” while another fan commented, “Someone has been doing squats this off-season. Good lord, look at those thighs! Let’s go!!!” One person joked, “THICCC thighs save lives.”

It shouldn’t be too surprising that Allen is in elite shape, as the former MVP candidate said he was totally locked in this off-season.

Following the start of the Bills’ voluntary workout program, the $258 million superstar told reporters, “I think at this point, in my life, I’ve never been as focused or locked in on football as I am right now. I’m very excited and looking forward to getting here with the guys, building that team camaraderie, having guys over, and just doing that piece of it. Because I think that’s such a huge piece of it — when you’re able to trust teammates inside and outside the facility.”

Josh Allen Is Thrilled With Bills 1st-Round Draft Pick Dalton Kincaid

Another pass-catcher for Josh Allen 🙌 Utah TE Dalton Kincaid is Buffalo's pick at No. 25 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/UPmjs61s9t — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 28, 2023



The Bills not only earned high grades from analysts for their selections in the 2023 NFL Draft, but the picks also kept their QB1 a happy man. The Bills desperately needed an offensive weapon to back up wide receiver Stefon Diggs, and when general manager Brandon Beane traded up two spots to snag Dalton Kincaid, the 6-foot-4, 234-pound pass-catching tight end at No. 25, Allen was thrilled.

While speaking at a post-draft fan event on Sunday, April 30, Beane said he gave Allen a heads-up before their first-round pick was officially announced on Thursday night. He said he sent the Bills’ $258 million star a one-word text, “Kincaid” and the quarterback “blew his phone up” with excitement over the surprise selection.

The Buffalo News’ Mark Gaughan named Allen as the “winner” in this year’s draft. He wrote, “The Bills’ quarterback needed a safety-valve target in the worst way, based on how the offense looked in the last month or so of last season, and especially in the two playoff games. Enter slot tight end Dalton Kincaid, whose superpower is great hands.”

Brandon Beane’s Offseason Goal Was to Take Pressure Off Josh Allen’s Shoulders

During an appearance on “The Jim Rome Show” on Thursday, May 5, Beane discussed Allen’s propensity to run the ball himself, and how the 6-foot-5 quarterback told reporters last month that he’ll need to dial back his approach in order to preserve his body.

“It sounds crazy, but I’m getting older,” Allen said. “I know I can’t continue to do this. I know when I’m using my youth, I feel like I can, but over the course of my career, I’m going to have to learn to adapt and change.” Last season, Allen recorded the most carries (124) of his entire NFL career for 762 yards and seven touchdowns.

.@BuffaloBills GM Brandon Beane on Josh Allen modifying his approach and picking his spots. pic.twitter.com/TUzIM4Kn2D — Jim Rome (@jimrome) May 4, 2023

Beane tole Rome that it’s actually his responsibility to protect Allen and create an atmosphere where he doesn’t have to put the whole offense on his back. However, Beane also said it’s highly unlikely the Wyoming alum is done making explosive runs.

“Don’t let him fool anybody,” Beane said. “When it’s time to make a big play or we have a ‘gotta have it’ moment and he doesn’t see an opportunity to throw it, he’s gonna tuck it and run. I’m just glad he’s at least open to being a little bit smarter and picking his spots maybe a little bit more than he did last season.”