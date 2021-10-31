Bills QB Josh Allen’s ‘Taunting’ Wave to Dolphins DE Goes Viral

The Buffalo Bills matchup against the Miami Dolphins got off to a slow start on Sunday, but quarterback Josh Allen and his offense stepped up in the second half to drive home a 26-11 win.
Late in the fourth quarter, Allen ran the ball into the endzone himself, his third score of the day, and tying quarterback Cam Newton for the most rushing touchdowns (28) by an NFL quarterback in his first 50 starts. However, instead of going for the extra point afterward, the Bills tried and failed for a two-point conversion.
ALL the latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!
Miami’s defense pounded Allen to the ground with just over a minute left to play in the fourth quarter, which led to a scuffle between the Bills star quarterback and Dolphins defensive end Christian Wilkins.
Teammates for both players fought to keep them apart, and while Allen walked backward away from Wilkins, he started waving goodbye to the Dolphins’ defenseman.
Allen was clearly feeling himself after helping the Bills win their seventh consecutive game against their AFC East rival. The Dolphins, who are now 1-7, are highly unlikely to see any postseason action, so Allen’s wave was a legit goodbye until 2022.
Twitter Fans Had Strong Reactions to Allen Waving Goodbye
While most Bills fans loved seeing Allen wave goodbye during Sunday’s win, Dolphins fans were obviously not happy and called for a taunting call that never came.
“What I don’t get is how the wave he did isn’t regarded as “taunting”….???” one man tweeted. “Players are getting penalised for celebrating/ getting fired up yet what Allen did there is allowed and accepted? Seems absolutely mind-blowing.”
One woman tweeted, “Wait until next year Josh Allen. The #Dolphins are going to take that wave 👋🏻 and shove it up your ass. A**hole.”
“I’m a huge Bills fan, but I gotta say it. I didn’t like Josh Allen’s wave,” one man tweeted.” He’s so lucky he didn’t get flagged. Also I guarantee you if that had been Cam or Lamar did that, it’d be a flag. I said what I said.”
Another man tweeted, “Apparently if you breath on a QB wrong after he throws a pass it’s a penalty but Josh Allen can grab Wilkins face mask and wave by to him in front of the referee and it isn’t taunting.”
Bills Face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9
Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins said after their win on Halloween, “We came out slow. We didn’t come out with that fire. In the second half we light that fire and got it going.”
The Bills (5-2) will look to keep that winning momentum going when they take on another Florida team next Sunday. Buffalo will travel to TIAA Bank Field to play the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) in Week 9.
READ NEXT: Bills Backup TE: Stefon Diggs ‘100% Confident’ in Replacement Option