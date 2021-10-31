Bills QB Josh Allen’s ‘Taunting’ Wave to Dolphins DE Goes Viral

The Buffalo Bills matchup against the Miami Dolphins got off to a slow start on Sunday, but quarterback Josh Allen and his offense stepped up in the second half to drive home a 26-11 win.

Late in the fourth quarter, Allen ran the ball into the endzone himself, his third score of the day, and tying quarterback Cam Newton for the most rushing touchdowns (28) by an NFL quarterback in his first 50 starts. However, instead of going for the extra point afterward, the Bills tried and failed for a two-point conversion.

Miami’s defense pounded Allen to the ground with just over a minute left to play in the fourth quarter, which led to a scuffle between the Bills star quarterback and Dolphins defensive end Christian Wilkins.

Josh Allen mixing it up with Christian Wilkins after the failed 2-point conversation. Gotta love the long wave goodbye 👋 👋 #Bills pic.twitter.com/MPEyDEfrcs — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) October 31, 2021

Teammates for both players fought to keep them apart, and while Allen walked backward away from Wilkins, he started waving goodbye to the Dolphins’ defenseman.

Some extra pushing and shoving by Josh Allen and Christian Wilkins post failed two-point conversion attempt. Allen waves goodbye to Wilkins in what will be a GIF in no time. — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) October 31, 2021

#Bills QB Josh Allen’s 7-yard touchdown run puts the #Dolphins away for good. Not sure why a two-point conversion was needed other than to have Allen wave goodbye to Christian Wilkins after a quick tussle. — Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) October 31, 2021

Allen was clearly feeling himself after helping the Bills win their seventh consecutive game against their AFC East rival. The Dolphins, who are now 1-7, are highly unlikely to see any postseason action, so Allen’s wave was a legit goodbye until 2022.

Twitter Fans Had Strong Reactions to Allen Waving Goodbye

While most Bills fans loved seeing Allen wave goodbye during Sunday’s win, Dolphins fans were obviously not happy and called for a taunting call that never came.

“What I don’t get is how the wave he did isn’t regarded as “taunting”….???” one man tweeted. “Players are getting penalised for celebrating/ getting fired up yet what Allen did there is allowed and accepted? Seems absolutely mind-blowing.”

Josh Allen better get fined big time for his bye bye wave @NFL cuz yall love messing with @_CeeDeeThree — ☆☆5-1☆☆ (@GODS_GIFT_01) October 31, 2021

One woman tweeted, “Wait until next year Josh Allen. The #Dolphins are going to take that wave 👋🏻 and shove it up your ass. A**hole.”

LOOK AT…. @JoshAllenQB showing his immaturity. Waving at the 1 win @MiamiDolphins Defense?! Didn't the @BuffaloBills just lose to the @Titans ?! Karma's a b**** Josh & when you're sitting @ home, watching the Superbowl, just like the Dolphins, don't forget to wave. #MIAvsBUF — THROATKICK (@champmast13) October 31, 2021

“I’m a huge Bills fan, but I gotta say it. I didn’t like Josh Allen’s wave,” one man tweeted.” He’s so lucky he didn’t get flagged. Also I guarantee you if that had been Cam or Lamar did that, it’d be a flag. I said what I said.”

JA17 waiving Goodbye!

DaYum!!!!

DOLPHINS! You got owned when it mattered!! Tell em @Ostroski_BigO — John Fina (@JohnFina) October 31, 2021

Another man tweeted, “Apparently if you breath on a QB wrong after he throws a pass it’s a penalty but Josh Allen can grab Wilkins face mask and wave by to him in front of the referee and it isn’t taunting.”

Bills Face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9

Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins said after their win on Halloween, “We came out slow. We didn’t come out with that fire. In the second half we light that fire and got it going.”

The Bills (5-2) will look to keep that winning momentum going when they take on another Florida team next Sunday. Buffalo will travel to TIAA Bank Field to play the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) in Week 9.

