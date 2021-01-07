Josh Allen Joins Bills Greats After Securing Another Award

In just his third season in the league, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is establishing himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and this past month was just another example as he earned AFC Offensive Player of the Month honors for the second time this season.

The award was announced Thursday morning and capped off a special regular season for the former Wyoming signal-caller.

In the month of December, Allen completed 69.8% of his 159 pass attempts for 1,292 yards and 12 touchdowns while throwing just one interception. He averaged 323 yards per game and also ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns as he helped the Bills capture their first AFC East title since 1995 with a 48-19 win over the Denver Broncos on December 19.

He capped off the regular season in January by throwing for 224 yards and three touchdowns in the first half of their matchup against the Miami Dolphins

Allen joins Thurman Thomas (1991) and Bruce Smtih (1996) as the only players in Bills history to earn a player of the month award twice in the same season.

Allen Finished Off The Season Strong

The 6’4, 240-pound quarterback finished the season almost as well as he started it.

In the final five weeks of the season, Allen torched the San Francisco 49ers, Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots, and the Broncos on primetime television.

During Buffalo’s Monday Night Football matchup with the 49ers, Allen destroyed one of the best defenses in the NFL as he completed 80% of his 40 pass attempts for 375 yards and four touchdowns in one of his best games of the season.

A week later he overcame a slow start against the Steelers but recovered to throw for 238 yards and two touchdowns in a 26-15 victory in Orchard Park. Allen’s matchup against Denver was just the icing on the cake as he threw for 359 yards and two touchdowns while adding two touchdowns on the ground. He also threw for 320 yards and four touchdowns against the Patriots in the final week of December.

Allen and the Bills offense is just starting to reach its peak as they enter the playoffs and get set to take on the Indianapolis Colts in the first round of the AFC playoffs.

Allen is Getting All Of His Weapons Back For The Playoffs

Allen has been lighting up opposing defenses all season long and for the past few weeks, he’s been doing it without one of his top receivers in John Brown. The Bills also played without Cole Beasley in their regular season finale, but Allen hasn’t missed a beat either.

Beasley hasn’t shown any indication that he’ll play on Saturday, after not practicing on both Tuesday and Wednesday this week, but if he does, Allen will have his full arsenal of receivers and then some.

The Bills also signed former Dolphins and Texans receiver Kenny Still to the practice squad earlier this week, along with one of Allen’s former Wyoming teammates Tanner Gentry.

