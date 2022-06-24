Video of Josh Allen With AFC East Rival QB Turns Heads on Twitter

The Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, to join the San Francisco 49ers’ George Kittle, Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, and former NFL star Greg Olsen at their second annual Tight End University camp this week, as did New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.

Neither AFC East star was a sure bet to attend. Last month, during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Kittle said that Allen wasn’t yet a lock for the camp. “Got my boy C.J. Beathard, Nick Mullens, one of my boys. But then I got a sneaky ol’ Trey Lance coming to town to throw. I think Zach Wilson is almost confirmed too so I got two young guns.”

“And honestly, the one I’m very excited about is Josh Allen. He’s trying to make it work. He’s got a family thing that weekend, but he’s going to try to come for the first two days.”

Allen ultimately made it to the Nashville summit as did Wilson, and a video of the two walking along the field with Beathard quickly went viral on Friday, June 24. While Allen’s gym photo showing off his massive arm muscles went viral two months ago, Wilson’s much bigger appearance caught people’s attention.

WGR 550 reporter Nate Geary tweeted, “Zach Wilson looking YOLKED 👀,” while A Jets fan wrote, “Josh Allen is one of the biggest QBs in the league. Zach Wilson really beefed up this off-season.”

“Definitely more nfl body now than when drafted,” one man observed of the 6-foot-2 quarterback, while others commented on how confident the Bills star looked walking alongside Wilson. “Josh Allen looks like the Varsity QB showing the new Freshman around Campus 🤣😂,” one man tweeted.

Wilson, the former No. 2 overall pick out of BYU is preparing for his sophomore season in the NFL and has earned praise for how much stronger he looked during the Jets’ mandatory minicamp last week.

The 22-year-old struggled during his rookie season. He started 13 games for the Jets, during which he completed nine touchdowns, threw 11 interceptions, and recorded the worst completion rates in the league when it came to throws behind the line of scrimmage (74%) and within 0-9 yards (62%), per ESPN‘s Rich Cimini.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh remains confident Wilson will improve this season, but wants to keep expectations tempered. “People are forgetting that he’s got a young offensive supporting cast,” Saleh said earlier this month. “His receivers are young, his backs are young, the O-line is just jelling together. He’s young.”

“Now if ends up being [Tom Brady], that’s awesome, but that’s not the expectation for him. The expectation is for him to continue to climb that mountain.”

As for Allen, who’s entering his fifth season in NFL, expectations are through the roof. In nearly every analyst’s ranking across the league, Allen ranks as the No. 2 quarterback, just behind the Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes. NBC Sports reporter Chris Simms, however, placed Allen in the No. 1 spot above Mahomes in his 2022 prediction rankings.

“Allen is the best quarterback in the NFL right now, there is no doubt,” he announced on June 16 via Chris Simms Unbuttoned. “He is the guy I would take right off the bat. No one is asked to do more for their team, or carry their team more on a weekly basis than Josh Allen.”

The Bills Play Against the Jets Twice During the 2022 NFL Season

Tight End University won’t be the only time Allen shares a football field with Wilson this year. The Bills will travel to the Meadowlands to take on the Jets on November 6 and then will host Gang Green at Orchard Park on December 11.

If both the Jets and Bills end up in playoff contention, a third matchup could be on the table. Last season, Buffalo (11-6) clinched the AFC East Championship title with a 27-10 win over the Jets (4-13). Their first matchup of the season in Week 10 was more of a doozy. Buffalo crushed the Jets at MetLife Stadium 47-10.

Dawson Knox & O.J. Howard Will Also Attend TE University

Along with Allen, the Bills’ tight ends Dawson Knox and O.J. Howard will be in attendance at TE University. Knox attended the inaugural event last year, as did Howard. With the help of Bills Mafia, both players were the event’s leaders regarding the summit’s charity partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of America.

As of Friday, Knox was in first place with $56,985 raised while Howard finished in third place with $7,520.

