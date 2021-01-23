Josh Allen’s Dad To Miss AFC Championship After Recent Bout With COVID-19, Pneumonia: Report

Throughout this season, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has shown up when times have been the toughest, and his season has been highlighted by being able to overcome adversity.

Earlier this season, Allen recorded one of his best games as an NFL quarterback when he threw for 415 yards and three touchdowns and ran for a fourth in a 44-34 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, just hours after losing his grandma, Patricia.

The Bills fan base responded by donating over $1 million to Oihshei Children’s Hospital, which Allen has been known to work with during his time in Buffalo. Allen has also been playing through adversity as the Bills have made their run to Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to a Sam Farmer article in the Los Angeles Times, Allen’s dad, Joel, who often travels across the country to see his son play, will miss the AFC Championship game after recovering from the coronavirus and a bout of pneumonia that landed him in the hospital earlier this month.

Joel and LaVonne Allen, who have two sons and two daughters, seldom miss one of Josh’s games. They fly all over the country every fall weekend to see him play. But Joel won’t be at Sunday’s game because he’s recovering from the coronavirus and a bout with pneumonia that landed him in the hospital this month.

Although Allen’s dad will miss the game, Farmer reported that Allen’s mom, LaVonne, is making the trip to Kansas City, with a group of family and friends from their hometown of Firebaugh, CA.

Just like Allen did earlier this season, after the loss of his grandmother, he’s continued to play well during the playoffs. In two playoff games, he’s thrown for 530 yards and three touchdowns while completing 68.1% of his passes. He’s also rushed for 57 yards and a touchdown.

Allen Will Go Head-to-Head With Patrick Mahomes

On Friday, Patrick Mahomes revealed that he had been cleared of the NFL’s concussion protocol and is set to play in the AFC Championship on Sunday. Now, he’ll have the opportunity to go head-to-head with Allen.

The two quarterbacks have been two of the best three signal-callers in the league this season and are in the top-three of the NFL MVP conversation. Now, they’ll face off for the second time this season.

Earlier this year, Mahomes got the better of the Bills defense as he completed 21 of his 26 pass attempts for two touchdowns. Allen threw for a season-low 122 yards, but he did throw two touchdowns in the game. Now, the Bills will try to stop for a second time this season with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

Bills List Two Players as Questionable for Sunday

After not practicing on Wednesday and Thursday, rookie wide receiver Gabriel Davis (ankle) and defensive tackle Vernon Butler (quad) both recorded limited practices on Friday, but they are listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup with the Chiefs.

Having Davis in the lineup could be crucial for Allen as he’s recorded 35 catches for 599 yards and seven touchdowns.

