Josh Allen’s Most Recent Accomplishment Bodes Well for Bills Future

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been accomplishing things left and right this season, but his most recent accomplishment might bode well for the Bills future.

When Allen threw for 206 yards and a touchdown on Saturday, he became just the third quarterback in NFL history that is 25 or younger to record multiple wins and a 100-plus passer rating in the same postseason. Allen joined Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (2019) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (2005) as the only players to do so.

Josh Allen joins Patrick Mahomes (2019) and Ben Roethlisberger (2005) as the only QBs under the age of 25 with multiple wins and a 100+ passer rating in a single postseason Mahomes & Roethlisberger went on to win the Super Bowl in those seasons#BALvsBUF @BuffaloBills — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 17, 2021

The good news for the Bills is that when Mahomes and Roethlisberger accomplished this feat, they both went on to win the Super Bowl in the same year. The Chiefs took down the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 last season and Pittsburgh beat the Seattle Seahawks, 21-10.

Through two games in the playoffs, Allen has completed 68.1% of his passes for 530 yards and three touchdowns while recording a 103.4 passer rating. He’s thrown for 293.5 yards per game and still hasn’t thrown an interception. He put on a clinic in Buffalo’s 27-24 win over the Colts, completing 74.3% of his passes for 324 yards and two touchdowns.

Due to heavy winds in Buffalo this past Saturday, Allen struggled in the passing game as he only completed 23 of his 37 pass attempts for 206 yards and a touchdown. He missed several deep passes down the field and his lone touchdown pass came on a three-yard screen pass to Stefon Diggs.

Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Chiefs is one of the biggest games in Allen’s career and it could be a game that permanently thrusts him into the conversation as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Allen is Having a Career Year For the Buffalo Bills

After two years of struggling and getting comfortable in the NFL, Allen skyrocketed onto the scene this year and has played like one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

He threw for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns in the regular season while completing 69.2% of his 572 pass attempts. He also only thrown 10 interceptions and led the Bills to a regular-season record of 13-3.

Allen also rewrote the Bills single-season record book this season as well. He set new single-season records for passing yards, completion percentage, passing touchdowns, total touchdowns, and passing yards per game. He was also the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 4,500-plus yards, 35-plus touchdowns, and rush for 5-plus touchdowns in the same season.

Patrick Mahomes Looked to be Moving Well in Thursday’s Practice

According to the Chiefs Injury Report on Thursday, Mahomes was a limited participant in practice as he is still working through the concussion protocol. But, Harold R. Kuntz from Fox News in Kansas City shared a video on Thursday of Mahomes practicing and he looked to be moving pretty smoothly.

Video from Patrick Mahomes at #Chiefs practice today. Clyde Edwards-Helaire also at practice today. pic.twitter.com/M2ijYZwUfX — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) January 21, 2021

Mahomes suffered both a concussion and a toe injury against the Cleveland Browns this past Sunday and the quarterback’s game status is still up in the air for the AFC Championship game on Sunday.

