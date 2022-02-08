NFL Rumors: Bills Could Clean House to Sign Steelers No. 1 WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster is arguably one of the most sought-after free agents heading into the 2022 NFL season, and while numerous teams are expected to make him an offer, the Buffalo Bills appear to be the perfect landing spot.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane said during his end-of-season press conference, that finding receivers with quick speed was one of the team’s top priorities this offseason. “I mean, you’d love to have a guy that you can get the ball to and he can turn a 5-yard pass into a 60-yard touchdown,” Beane said. “You can never have enough of that.”

Buffalo does not have a lot of cap space to be big spenders this offseason, but they could make room for the explosive 25-year-old USC alum if they unload a few of their veteran receivers, the bulk of whom are now free agents.

If the Bills don’t re-sign Emmanuel Sanders (turns 35 in March, who signed a one-year, $6 million contract last season, or part ways with Cole Beasley, 33, who’s due $7.6 million in the final year of his contract, they could afford to offer Smith-Schuster a competitive deal. Isaiah McKenzie and Jake Kumerow are also hitting free agency.

Whichever way it shakes out, adding Smith-Schuster to an offense that includes breakout star Gabriel Davis, Stefon Diggs, and tight end Dawson Knox, the Bills will have one of the scariest receiver pools for the 2022 NFL season.

Playing With QB Josh Allen Could Be Exactly What Smith-Schuster’s Career Needs

Due to a shoulder injury, Smith-Schuster only appeared in six games this past season, accumulating 20 receptions on 35 targets for 155 yards and one touchdown, but his young age and accomplishments over the past few seasons should be enough for the Bills to make him an offer.

While Buffalo won’t be able to offer Smith-Schuster the highest contract, they have a trump card in their back pocket — offering the receiver a chance to catch passes from superstar quarterback Josh Allen.

Fan Duel’s Max Staley believes working under Allen, and alongside Diggs, is exactly what the former second-round pick from the 2017 NFL Draft needs for a career resurgence.

“Signing with Buffalo would put him in the best situation he’s been in since 2018, giving the 25-year-old a great shot at a huge deal next year,” Staley wrote. “Part of the reason JuJu was so effective in 2018 was that a prime Antonio Brown drew most of the defensive attention. Playing alongside Stefon Diggs would give JuJu the same advantage. Teaming up with Allen would also give him the best QB play he’s had since 2018.

In 2018, Smith-Schuster peaked with 111 receptions for 1,426 receiving yards. “If he’s willing to bet on himself, JuJu could salvage his reputation by stepping in for Emmanuel Sanders (or Cole Beasley) in 2022,” Staley concluded.

Given his injury-prone history, the Bills could mitigate the risk by signing Smith-Schuster to a one-year deal.

Smith-Schuster Hinted on Instagram That He Would Not Be Returning to Pittsburgh

While the Steelers could entice Smith-Schuster to stay another season, it appears the receiver is ready to move on and play with another franchise.

Following the Steelers playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Smith-Schuster fueled rumors that he was on his way out by posting a cryptic message on his Instagram stories.

On January 31, he posted a photo of his packed car with the ominous message, “It’s been real Pitt!”

