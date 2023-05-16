Bills Linked to 4-Time Pro Bowler Receiving ‘Significant’ Interest

The Buffalo Bills have continued to beef up their roster by signing several undrafted rookies and veteran free agents following their rookie minicamp tryout last weekend, however, there’s always room for improvement and added insurance, especially at defensive end.

On Tuesday, May 16, Heavy Sports insider Matt Lombardo reported that former Baltimore Ravens pass rusher Justin Houston is garnering “significant interest” from multiple teams, and named the Bills as one of the best potential fits to land the four-time Pro Bowler. Lombardo noted “that the 34-year-old is in no rush to make a decision, and is currently weighing his options,” but he remains a “hot commodity as free agency enters its last wave.”

While the veteran is preparing to enter his 13th season in the NFL, Houston is still performing at a high level. Last season, the Kansas City Chiefs’ former third-round pick from the 2011 NFL draft recorded 9.5 sacks, 21 total tackles, 17 quarterback hits, one interception, and one forced fumble in 14 game appearances.

Throughout his career, Houston has totaled 111.5 sacks with 404 solo tackles and 182 quarterback hits. If the Bills were to make a move for Houston, he would be a low-cost addition. Houston signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract to remain with the Ravens last season, per Spotrac.com.

Justin Houston Would Serve As ‘Another Fastball’ on the Bills’ Defense

Lombardo believes the Bills make sense for Houston since general manager Brandon Beane focuses on production numbers over age. “The Bills haven’t shied away from adding veteran pass-rushers in the past, after signing Von Miller to a six-year contract worth $120 million that includes roughly $51.4 million guaranteed and could conceivably make a run at Houston,” Lombardo wrote.

“Houston would serve as another fastball in Sean McDermott’s defense, bolstering a pass rush that produced only 40 sacks as a team. Buffalo must find a way through a quarterback gauntlet that includes Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson, Aaron Rodgers, and Tua Tagovailoa if the Bills are ever going to reach a Super Bowl. Houston would certainly help.”

Another reason to take a flier on the former first-team All-Pro is because it’s highly unlikely Miller will be able to go at the start of the 2023 NFL season after undergoing knee surgery at the end of last year. The Athletic‘s Joe Buscaglia predicts the Bills will start the season with Greg Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa, Boogie Basham, and Shaq Lawson on the active roster.

Buscaglia wrote, “Miller’s late-November ACL tear would put him in jeopardy of missing the start of the regular season, regardless of how optimistic he might appear about it. The Bills will be careful with it considering Miller’s age and his importance to their potential playoff push, which is why they can save him from himself a bit by putting him on PUP to begin the year. That would have Miller out for at least the season’s first four games. They can get by with their top four group from last year until Miller is ready.”

Shane Ray Is Not an Immediate Lock for the Active Roster

A return to the NFL: Former #Broncos first-round OLB Shane Ray, who has not played in the NFL since 2018, is making a comeback and has signed with the #Bills after trying out at their minicamp. pic.twitter.com/YTtW7zLQwy — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 14, 2023



One of the first players to earn a contract after participating in the Bills minicamp was the Broncos’ former first-round pick, edge rusher Shane Ray.

Alongside Miller, Ray helped Denver win the Super Bowl in his rookie season while playing 30% of the team’s defensive snaps, however, the 30-year-old’s career was derailed with significant wrist injuries over the years, and hasn’t played since 2018.

While Ray is grateful for the opportunity to make a comeback and penned a heartfelt message on Instagram after signing with the Bills, USA Today‘s Nick Wojton isn’t confident that the Missouri alum will make it past the final cut. Wojton wrote, “Ray is such an interesting piece… but until we see him play during the summer, it’s hard to justify a roster spot for him now. Don’t write him off just yet.”

Lombardo noted that Houston may not decide on a team until the 2023 NFL season is already underway. So, if Ray doesn’t pan out or another one of the Bills’ defensive ends gets inured early on, they could look toward Houston to fill in.