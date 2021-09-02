Ex-Houston TE Waived 3 Times Before Signing With Buffalo Bills

It’s been an incredibly busy week for the Buffalo Bills front office. Not only did they whittle down an 80-player to a 53-man roster, but they also completed filling out their practice squad after signing former Houston Texans tight end Kahale Warring.

Warring, who’s 6-foot-5 and 252 pounds, recently experienced the most insane week-and-a-half of highs and lows before the Bills’ snagged him for the practice team. The former 3rd round pick draft was waived by three different teams over the past 10 days before finally landing a contract in Buffalo.

On August 23, Warring was released by the Texans, who initially drafted the 24-year-old tight end in 2019. One day later, he was claimed by the New England Patriots. His time with head coach Bill Belichick was brief as the Patriots waived Warring on August 27.

On August 28, Warring was claimed by the Indianapolis Colts which lasted all of three days. On August 31, he was waived by the Colts.

10 days in the life of TE Kahale Warring:

8/23: Waived by the Texans

8/24: Claimed by the Patriots off waivers

8/27: Waived by the Patriots

8/28: Claimed by the Colts off waivers

8/31: Waived by the Colts

9/2: Signed to the Bills’ practice squad today Quite a journey. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 2, 2021

Two days later, the Bills announced they were signing Warring to the practice team. The San Diego State alum has a lot of promise based on his performance at the 2019 NFL Draft Combine. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.67 seconds, completed 19 reps of the 225-pound bench press, and impressed scouts with a 36.5-inch vertical leap.

Warring’s NFL Career Has Been Stalled Due to Consecutive Injuries

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSfrWmvsZ8g/

Unfortunately, after suffering numerous consecutive injuries, Warring has yet to have his moment to shine in the NFL. In fact, he’s only tallied three receptions in two seasons.

Buffalo Rumblings Sean Murphy reported, “The Texans twice placed him on injured reserve — once on September 2, 2019, which ended his rookie season before it began due to a grade three concussion, and once on September 15, 2020 with an undisclosed injury—and although he returned from IR in November 2020, he has just three career receptions for 35 yards.”

Buffalo added Warring after releasing tight end Jacob Hollister. “Hollister was a tough decision,” Bills general manager Brandon Beane said, per BuffaloBills.com:

It was really a numbers thing. I thought Jacob had a good camp. He had a really good spring. And then he had the back (injury) that slowed him a little bit, but was starting to show back in form at the Bears game. It was really a numbers thing. If we had kept another one, he’s probably on the roster. It was just, we went heavy at defensive line, and unfortunately when you go heavy somewhere you got to cut somewhere else.

Warring Joins 15 Other Members of the Bills’ Practice Team

One day after trimming the roster to 53 players, the Bills brought back 15 of them to the team’s practice squad on Wednesday. Eight of them are on offense and seven on defense. DETAILS: https://t.co/IcAKvrHt90 — News 4 Buffalo (@news4buffalo) September 2, 2021

Bills general manager Brandon Beane is incredibly satisfied with their newly assembled practice team.

“We’re happy with most of the guys that we had,” Beane said of players that got cut before being put back on the practice squad. They become free agents so they do have opportunities if they’re not claimed to choose a different practice squad, but we’re hopeful here this afternoon to get a lot of the guys back that they go unclaimed.”

In addition to Warring, the Bills have secured 15 other players to their practice team:

OL Jack Anderson, DT Brandin Bryant, OL Jamil Douglas, QB Jake Fromm, WR Tanner Gentry, LB Joe Giles-Harris, DB Olaijah Griffin, WR Isaiah Hodgins, CB Cam Lewis, DE Mike Love, TE Quintin Morris, S Josh Thomas, QB Davis Webb, CB Rachad Wildgoose, RB Antonio Williams.

