KC Mayor Issues Viral Warning About Bills Fans Ahead of Chiefs Game

Kansas City’s mayor is preparing his city for an invasion of Bills Mafia this weekend.

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs are set to play on Sunday in a game that could have major implications for this season. The Chiefs have finished ahead of the Bills in each of the last two seasons, and used their home-field advantage to knock the Bills out of the playoffs each year. The winner of Sunday’s game could gain an inside track to finishing No. 1 in the AFC again this year, and Bills fans are hoping to make their mark at Arrowhead Stadium.

K.C. Mayor Prepared for Bills Fans

Bills fans have been a well-traveled bunch in 2022, with big contingents of fans showing up for each of the road games so far this season. That is the case again this weekend, with many Bills fans arriving in Kansas City for what looks to be the biggest game of Buffalo’s regular season.

On the day before the game, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas took notice of the Bills fans gathering in his city and issued a tongue-in-cheek warning to his city.

“I’m seeing a lot of #BillsMafia in town,” he tweeted. “Please secure your folding tables.”

I’m seeing a lot of #BillsMafia in town. Please secure your folding tables. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) October 14, 2022

Bills fans have made a tailgate tradition out of crashing through white folding tables, often from less-than-safe heights. The stunt has become so ingrained in Bills fans that All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs crashed through a folding table for the Best Catch Skills Showdown of last season’s Pro Bowl.

Stefon Diggs’ first catch in the Pro Bowl Best Catch Skills Showdown. This received a 86.7, the lowest score of the first round. pic.twitter.com/OfEwzuBk7b — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) February 4, 2022

Mayor Lucas couldn’t seem to escape Bills fans. Early on Saturday morning, he presided over the kickoff of the Kansas City Marathon and shared some pictures of the race. One of the shots prominently showed a group of Bills fans decked out in jerseys from some mid- to late-2000s players, including quarterback Trent Edwards and wide receiver David Nelson.

Bills Fans Have Filled Kansas City Before

This won’t be the first time that Bills fans have descended onto Kansas City. A large portion also traveled for last season’s divisional round playoff game, filling up Bills Backers bars and taking up significant portions of Arrowhead Stadium.

The Buffalo News spoke to Mike Anthony, a Bills fan who grew up on Long Island and later moved to Las Vegas, but came to Kansas City for the playoff game. Anthony said he went to a Bills fan event at a bar and showed up five hours early — only to find that the place was already packed.